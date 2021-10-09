Wild forward Matthew Boldy out 4-6 weeks with ankle injury

Minnesota Wild forward Matthew Boldy will miss 4-6 weeks due to a fractured left ankle suffered in Thursday's preseason game against Chicago.

Boldy was injured when his leg tangled with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and fell to the ice before slowly leaving with the training staff.

Head coach Dean Evason said after the game "It didn't look good," and the team's fears have been confirmed after Saturday's diagnosis.

The 12th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft had a spectacular 2021 season, scoring 11 goals and 31 points in 22 games with Boston College. He spent the final part of the season playing 14 games for Iowa (6 G, 12 A) before being called up to the roster during the Wild's playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boldy was battling for a spot on the back end of the roster, but that competition ended on Saturday afternoon. With Marco Rossi and Calen Addison sent to the AHL, Brandon Duhaime made the team and will be on the Opening Night roster.