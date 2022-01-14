Skip to main content

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.
Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild will have two representatives and could have a third in this year's NHL All-Star Game.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and goalie Cam Talbot were named to the Central Division All-Star roster on Thursday while forward Ryan Hartman is a candidate in this year's "Last Man In" ballot.

Kaprizov picked up where he left off after winning the Calder Trophy last season. In 32 games, Kaprizov has 14 goals, 26 assists and 40 points this season. He currently ranks 7th in points and 12th in assists.

Talbot has posted a record of 15-8-1, a 3.00 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season. He ranks eighth in wins but is currently nursing a lower-body injury.

Both players are deserving to represent the Central Division but so is Hartman, who is in the middle of a career year with 15 goals, 13 assists and 28 points in 33 games. Fans can vote Hartman onto the roster through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

The NHL will return to its 3-on-3 format after canceling last year's All-Star Game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team consists of 11 players with a captain voted in by fans and nine players selected by NHL Hockey Operations.

This year's game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

