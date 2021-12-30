Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Wild reward Dean Evason, coaching staff with extension

The Wild have taken off during Evason's tenure.
Author:
Dean Evason

On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Wild announced that they have signed head coach Dean Evason and his entire coaching staff to multi-year extensions 

Evason took over for Bruce Boudreau as interim head coach in February 2020 and was named the full-time head coach in July. The Wild have compiled a record of 62-29-7 in 98 games during his tenure.

After leading the Wild to the playoffs, he was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award last season. Evason's work is hitting another gear this season as the Wild are 19-9-2 (40 points) and are behind the St. Louis Blues (18-9-5, 41 points) for first place in the Central Division. 

In addition to Evason, the Wild have also extended Assistant Coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean, and Bob Woods, Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot and Video Coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb.

Terms of the extensions were not disclosed.

Next Up

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild reward Dean Evason, coaching staff with extension

The Wild have taken off during Evason's tenure.

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings Packers
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Will Green Bay be the final graveyard for the Vikings?

"It’s the story of the Zimmer-Cousins era in a nutshell. Always something missing. Always a step behind the big boys."

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

The duo now face a felony civil disorder charge for obstruction of a Capitol police officer.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1415
MN Vikings

The Vikings offense hasn't been the same without a healthy Adam Thielen

The team placed Thielen on injured reserve Wednesday following ankle surgery

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Omicron at least 50 percent of new COVID cases in MN

The variant has spread quickly since first being confirmed in the state on Dec. 2.

eau claire police department
MN News

Charges: Man fleeing police got stuck in bush, cop had to rescue him

The man had cocaine in his pocket, charges said.

winter SUV car pixabay CROP
MN News

Sheriff's office issues reminder after recent auto thefts

Twice in the past week, vehicles have been stolen from gas station parking lots.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man shot while sitting in living room of northern MN home

The man was dropped off at the hospital.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance

The victim was found Tuesday, more than a week after she went missing.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Related

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild make Dean Evason full-time head coach, 2-year extension

The Wild will be under Evason's command through 2021-22.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

What made Dean Evason the right coach for the Minnesota Wild?

Minnesota gave the coach a two-year extension.

Wild
MN Wild

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Wild coaching staff

The Wild will be shorthanded for Tuesday night's game in Vancouver.

Zach Parise, Wild
MN Wild

Wild get shut out by Sharks in Dean Evason's debut

A change at head coach didn't lead to an inspiring effort.

Jonas Brodin
MN Wild

Wild agree to extension with Jonas Brodin

The Wild defenseman will make $42 million through the 2027-28 season.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild's winning streak ends in Los Angeles

The Wild couldn't find their footing in Los Angeles.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild fall flat against Predators, lose first game of season

The Wild couldn't stay out of the penalty box in a 5-2 loss.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild announce national TV broadcast schedule

The Wild will have 13 games nationally televised this season