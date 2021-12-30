Wild reward Dean Evason, coaching staff with extension

The Wild have taken off during Evason's tenure.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild

On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Wild announced that they have signed head coach Dean Evason and his entire coaching staff to multi-year extensions

Evason took over for Bruce Boudreau as interim head coach in February 2020 and was named the full-time head coach in July. The Wild have compiled a record of 62-29-7 in 98 games during his tenure.

After leading the Wild to the playoffs, he was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award last season. Evason's work is hitting another gear this season as the Wild are 19-9-2 (40 points) and are behind the St. Louis Blues (18-9-5, 41 points) for first place in the Central Division.

In addition to Evason, the Wild have also extended Assistant Coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean, and Bob Woods, Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot and Video Coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb.

Terms of the extensions were not disclosed.