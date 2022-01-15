Zuccarello scores twice, Wild win third straight

Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Wild are heating up, picking up their third straight win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Friday night.

The win was propelled by a fast start when Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman scored to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead. After Max Comtois scored to make it a 2-1 game, Kirill Kaprizov delivered a ridiculous assist along the boards to help Mats Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 3-1.

The frantic start gave way to a scoreless second period but the Wild opened the third with three goals in 125 seconds.

Matt Boldy started the barrage with his second goal of the season. Four seconds later, Zuccarello scored his second goal of the night to make it a 5-1 game.

Victor Rask made it 6-1 with his fifth goal of the season but Anaheim responded with goals from Derek Grant and Trevor Zegras. Matt Dumba snuffed out any chance of a comeback later in the third, scoring his fourth goal of the season to finish off the Ducks.

The Wild (22-10-1) will have the weekend off before a Monday matinee with the Colorado Avalanche.