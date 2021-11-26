Kaprizov gets into the holiday spirit to rout Jets

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

With Thanksgiving past us, we have officially reached the season of giving. And fortunately for the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov is in a celebratory.

The Wild star tallied four points including three assists to help the Wild smash the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday afternoon.

The demolition began from the opening faceoff when Alex Goligoski put the Wild on the board 52 seconds into the game. Later in the first period, Kaprizov tallied his first helper, deflecting Dmitry Kulikov's shot from the blue line to assist on Mats Zuccarello's fifth goal of the season.

The Wild's onslaught continued into the second period when Kaprizov assisted on Ryan Hartman's 11th goal of the season and Zuccarello's second of the afternoon to chase Connor Hellebuyck. With Minnesota in control, Jon Merrill put the Wild up 5-0 heading into the third.

In the final frame, the Wild scored goals like a caffeinated Black Friday shopper scoring deals with Matt Dumba putting Minnesota up 6-0. After Pierre Luc-Dubois put Winnipeg on the board with a power-play marker, Kaprizov finished the afternoon with his sixth goal of the season.

Kaprizov's second four-point game of the year helped Minnesota improve to 13-6-1 on the season and stay atop of the Central Division. The Wild will look to keep the goals coming when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.