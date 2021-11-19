Kirill Kaprizov's 4-point night helps spoil Suter's homecoming

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Wild rout Stars in Ryan Suter's homecoming

The Wild rebounded to pound their Central Division rival.
Kirill Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov had a four-point night as the Minnesota Wild spoiled Ryan Suter's homecoming as they routed the Dallas Stars 7-2.

The Wild rolled out the red carpet for Suter with a video package in the first period but that was that reception didn't carry over to the ice. After a lethargic effort against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, the Wild took control early thanks to Rem Pitlick's fourth goal of the season.

The Wild added to their lead later in the first period when Kirill Kaprizov scored his fourth goal of the season to put Minnesota ahead 2-0.

Ryan Hartman scored his eighth goal of the season in the third period to put Minnesota ahead 3-0 and after Jacob Peterson cut into the lead, Alex Goligoski scored his first goal in a Wild sweater.

The floodgates were open from there with the Wild scoring four goals in the third period. With Frederick Gaudreau, Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask getting on the scoresheet, Minnesota was able to come away with an easy victory.

The Wild (11-5-0) will head to Florida after Thursday's game when Minnesota faces off with the Panthers.

