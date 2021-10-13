Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

Bring Me The News

If you're hoping to watch the Wild's season opener on Friday, you may be out of luck.

Friday's game at Anaheim will not be available locally but will be streamed on ESPN Plus and Hulu. While both services will require a subscription, the good news is that both services provide benefits for Wild fans looking to catch the game.

ESPN Plus is a premium service of ESPN that costs $6.99 a month. It also includes exclusive content on ESPN.com and has replaced NHL.TV, which streams every out-of-market game this season. The service is also available in a bundle that includes Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 a month with ads or $19.99 a month without ads.

But for the casual fan, Hulu may be the best option. The Hulu + Live TV plan starts at $54.99 for the first three months and $64.99 after the promotion expires. While Hulu doesn't provide Bally Sports North, which is only available on DirecTV Stream, it does come with a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

That would be a temporary solution, however, as Hulu will exclusively stream four other regular-season games this season.

This situation resembles the difficulty in finding local games after BSN was removed from major streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and Fubo TV last year. But for one night, Wild fans will have to pay up to watch their favorite team.