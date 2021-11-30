Wild to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey

Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that it will retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey during a ceremony before their game with the Nashville Predators on March 13.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Mikko Koivu will be the first player in team history to have his jersey retired," Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "Mikko did so many great things for our organization on the ice and in our community during his 15-year career here. He truly deserves this honor and I look forward to celebrating this historic moment with his family and all our passionate fans at Xcel Energy Center on March 13."

Koivu was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft and spent 15 of his 16 years in the NHL with the Wild. He ranks first in franchise history in games played (1,028), assists (504), points (709), plus-minus rating (+70), and shorthanded goals (15) and served as the team captain from 2009 to 2019.

"No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. "He was a fiery competitor and a fantastic captain both on and off the ice. Mikko is the franchise leader in so many categories, but the impact he made in our community and the connections he made with Wild fans, will live on forever. We look forward to sharing this special honor with Mikko and all of our great fans on March 13."

Koivu's No. 9 will be the second number in franchise history to be retired but the first player to receive the honor. The Wild retired the No. 1 in honor of their fans upon the franchise's entrance into the NHL in 2000.