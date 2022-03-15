Skip to main content
Wild trade Nico Sturm to Avalanche for Tyson Jost

The Wild made a swap six days before the NHL's trade deadline.

The Minnesota Wild made a deal on Tuesday afternoon, sending forward Nico Sturm to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Tyson Jost.

Jost was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft but has been in a bottom-six role with the Avalanche. Spending time at left wing and center, Jost has tallied 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 59 games this season. He has one year remaining on a two-year, $4 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Sturm is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In 53 games this season, he recorded 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) while serving on the Wild's fourth line.

The move appears to be a proactive one as the Wild's salary cap issues may have prevented Minnesota from retaining Sturm. But Minnesota is in need of a shakeup after posting a 6-10-1 record since the All-Star Break.

Trading Sturm could be the start of a flurry of activity as the NHL's trade deadline approaches on Mar. 21.

