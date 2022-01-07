Skip to main content

Wild want NHL to review play that injured Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
Dean Evason

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason told reporters on Friday that he believes the hit injured Kirill Kaprizov should be reviewed by the NHL.

"We certainly didn't like the hit," Evason said according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. "Thought it was an unnecessary hit on a vulnerable player. I hope [the NHL] looks after it."

Kaprizov was injured in the second period of the Wild's win over the Boston Bruins. While skating in his own end, Kaprizov was tripped by Burins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk before being sent head-first into the boards by Trent Fredric.

Kaprizov needed help to get to the locker room an did not return to the game.

"We don't believe that was a hockey play," Evason continued. "The puck's sitting there, they can grab the puck, instead they chose to finish a guy that was in a vulnerable position with his back to us and we lost a great player in our league because of it."

The injury is the latest in a string for the Wild, who have been without Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon, Cam Talbot and others in recent weeks.

Kaprizov has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington but his injury comes ahead of a lull in the schedule. The Wild won't play again until they host the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 14. 

Although he believed the break would help, Evason remained hopeful but not optimistic about Kaprizov's timetable to return.

"You've got a guy as gritty and determined as he is, if he can't play, then, no, we're not optimistic at all," Evason said via Pierce. "Like I said, the nice thing is we've got a week to heal up."

Next Up

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Steven Buford
MN News

West St. Paul man sentenced after killing woman in front of 3 kids

The victim, 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n'guessan, died at the scene.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild want NHL to review play that injured Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington.

police tape
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man died days after punch to the face

He'd asked the suspect to move items blocking the hallway in an apartment building, charges state.

state patrol
MN News

1 dead after driver loses control of car, enters oncoming lane

It resulted in a T-bone crash on the northern Minnesota highway.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver crashes stolen car, killing passenger

Charges say the driver led state troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle prior to crashing.

duluth ship cold
MN Weather

Here's a list of the coldest temps in Minnesota Friday morning

Brr.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

us navy flickr hospital covid
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals issue plea: Don't go to the ER for a COVID test

"Please help us keep our emergency department capacity and staff available for medical emergencies," the association said.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 12.15.16 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Frank Vascellaro already has the news blooper of the year

It happens to the best of the best, and Frankie V is no exception.

Ben Gravy surfing Lake Superior 515 Productions
Minnesota Life

Watch: Pro surfer rides 15-foot wave on frigid Lake Superior

A winter storm brought some of the largest waves in years to the North Shore.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov wants to debut this summer if NHL restarts season

The top Wild prospect wants to debut immediately, but there are hurdles to overcome.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Make no mistake, the Calder Trophy belongs to Kirill Kaprizov

Jason Robertson is making a push but Kaprizov deserves the award.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have work to do to build a cup contender around Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov is locked in for five years, but can Bill Guerin do enough to turn the Wild into a true contender?

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Voted the next big star, Wild can't wait to get Kirill Kaprizov

Voted as the next big star in North America, the hype is getting real for the Wild prospect.