Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul.

Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.

Kaprizov doubled up later in the first period, scoring on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Boston came fighting back with a goal from Craig Smith that made it 2-1 at the end of the first period. The Bruins tied things up in the second when Brad Marchand scored on the power play to make it 2-2.

But the Wild jumped back in front thanks to Jordan Greenway. Greenway's sixth goal of the season made it 3-2 and forced both teams to grind it out down the stretch.

The Bruins tried to use their size to intimidate the Wild. But after Charlie McAvoy laid out Kaprizov with a big hit, the Wild star retaliated sparking a shoving match in the Boston zone.

Ryan Hartman added the finishing touches with an empty-net goal and the Wild picked up the victory. Minnesota (35-20-4) will look to build off the win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

