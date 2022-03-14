Wild's goaltending spoils Koivu's big night

Skip to main content
Wild's goaltending helps Predators spoil Koivu's big night

Wild's goaltending helps Predators spoil Koivu's big night

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

On the night that the Minnesota Wild retired Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey, their goaltending let them down in a 6-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Sunday was supposed to be a special night for the Wild as Koivu became the first player to have his number retired in franchise history. The evening kicked off with a pregame ceremony that left Koivu in tears as his jersey was raised to the rafters.

Once the puck dropped, the Wild were locked in an important battle in the Central Division. Minnesota entered the night two points ahead of the Predators in the standings and needed a win to establish momentum down the stretch.

Things got off to a rough start when Filip Forsberg put Nashville on the board but Matt Boldy responded with his 12th goal of the season to tie things up at 1-1.

Nashville regained the lead in the second period on a goal from Roman Josi, but Minnesota answered again with Jordan Greenway's fifth goal of the year.

But the pendulum eventually stopped swinging the Wild's way. Minnesota's struggles in net continued as Kaapo Kahkonen allowed a goal from Philip Tomasino to give Nashville a 3-2 lead.

After Jared Spurgeon picked up a slashing penalty toward the end of the third period, the Predators took advantage of the Wild's struggling penalty kill with a power play marker from Josi to make it 4-2.

The goal finished a tough night for Kakohnen, who allowed four goals on just 23 shots. With the Wild unable to climb back into the game, Nashville added empty net goals from Forsberg and Nick Cousins to throw some water on a big night.

The loss was the Wild's 10th in the past 14 games and allowed Nashville to tie them in the standings. With the Wild reeling, they'll look to get back in the win column when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Next Up

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild's goaltending spoils Koivu's big night

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

Max Strand
MN Sports

Roseau's Max Strand named 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner

Strand is the first winner from Roseau since 2008.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Mother whose son died after she locked him in cold garage gets 8 years in prison

Tasha Tennin, 39, forced her son to stay in a cold garage overnight in 2018.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

court room
MN News

St. Paul man gets 15 years in prison for forcing 2 women into sex work

Kevin Anthony, 37, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 8.43.41 AM
MN Sports

'Welcome to Flowchella': Check out this year's All Hockey Hair Team

Some magnificent salad on display.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Dead body found in closed business premises in south Minneapolis

The building where the body was found is close to George Floyd Square.

Logan Gravink
MN Sports

Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

The Griddy
MN Sports

Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves come from behind to beat Heat

Jimmy Butler didn't play but the Wolves scored an impressive win in Miami.

Related

Minnesota Wild / Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

A late goal led the Wild to a shootout loss.

Auston Matthews
MN Wild

Matthews scores twice, Wild drop another on Canadian road trip

The Wild dropped their fourth in the past five games.

Jared Spurgeon
MN Wild

Flames light up Wild for fourth straight loss

The dog days of the season have arrived.

48818609343_9a6b984a73_o (1)
MN Wild

Koivu reaches several milestones in Wild victory

The Wild captain was the hero playing in his 1,000th career game.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

Nico Sturm
MN Wild

Robertson's hat trick ensures Wild's slump continues

A late rally couldn't stop another disappointing loss.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

MacKinnon's controversial goal helps Avalanche top Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's two goals were spoiled by a questionable call.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.