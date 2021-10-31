Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Wild's issues snowball in loss to Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.
Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild dropped their second straight game on Saturday night as they fell 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

The Wild came into the game depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 and those issues were evident in the early moments. While the Wild were able to generate chances against Darcy Kuemper, the Avalanche got on the board first with Gabriel Landeskog's third goal of the season.

The Wild battled with the Avalanche throughout the second period but eventually evened the game on a power play goal from Ryan Hartman.

But the tie was short-lived as Erik Johnson put the Avalanche back out in front with his first goal of the season 40 seconds later. Colorado added an insurance marker from Nazem Kadri on a power play early in the third period and an empty net goal with Landeskog to secure the victory.

After dropping two of three games on a west coast road trip, the Wild will return home on Tuesday night when they host the Ottawa Senators.

