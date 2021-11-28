Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Wild's two third-period goals take down the Lightning

Ryan Hartman's go-ahead goal defeated the two-time defending champions.
Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild scored two third-period goals to pick up a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.

The Wild got off to a fast start in the first period taking an early advantage over the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. The afternoon began when Nick Bjugstad put Minnesota on the board, scoring his third goal of the season.

The Lightning evened things up on a goal from Corey Perry but the Wild were quick to take the lead back on Victor Rask's third goal of the year.

Alex Killorn tied the game for Tampa Bay in the second but with Cam Talbot keeping the Wild in the game with 28 saves, Ryan Hartman scored his 12th goal of the season in the third period to give Minnesota the lead.

While Tampa Bay had a power play opportunity late in the third, they couldn't capitalize and Marcus Foligno provided the final blow, scoring his eighth goal of the season to take down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Wild (14-6-1) continue to sit atop the Central Division with the win and will host the last place Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

