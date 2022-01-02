Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

Thousands of die-hard fans packed into Target Field Saturday night for what was the coldest ever game in NHL history.

National Weather Service figures for MSP Airport put the air temperature at -7 when the game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues started at 6 p.m., dropping to around -10 by the time it ended.

If confirmed by record keepers, 10 below would rank second in the all-time list for the coldest American professional sporting events, behind only the Cowboys v. Packers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967, which registered a temperature of -13.

A game between the Chargers and Bengals in Cincinnati in 1982 bottomed out at -9, while the wildcard game at what was then TCF Bank Stadium between the Seahawks and the Vikings on Jan. 10, 2016 (the Blair Walsh game) is the fourth coldest on record at -6.

It was so cold on Saturday that the NHL said it had to heat the rink before the game started, with the ideal surface temperature for NHL ice a comparatively balmy 22 degrees.

Fans in attendance meanwhile had to come extra prepared for the coldest pro hockey experience of their lives, with temperatures cold that any beers left standing turning to slush within minutes.