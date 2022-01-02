Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest American pro sporting events ever
Publish date:

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest American pro sporting events ever

It was the coldest game in NHL history.
Author:

TNT

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Thousands of die-hard fans packed into Target Field Saturday night for what was the coldest ever game in NHL history.

National Weather Service figures for MSP Airport put the air temperature at -7 when the game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues started at 6 p.m., dropping to around -10 by the time it ended.

If confirmed by record keepers, 10 below would rank second in the all-time list for the coldest American professional sporting events, behind only the Cowboys v. Packers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967, which registered a temperature of -13.

A game between the Chargers and Bengals in Cincinnati in 1982 bottomed out at -9, while the wildcard game at what was then TCF Bank Stadium between the Seahawks and the Vikings on Jan. 10, 2016 (the Blair Walsh game) is the fourth coldest on record at -6.

It was so cold on Saturday that the NHL said it had to heat the rink before the game started, with the ideal surface temperature for NHL ice a comparatively balmy 22 degrees.

Fans in attendance meanwhile had to come extra prepared for the coldest pro hockey experience of their lives, with temperatures cold that any beers left standing turning to slush within minutes.

Next Up

Wintee classic
MN Wild

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 7.51.04 AM
MN Wild

Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

From Tony Oliva to Jon Hamm, there was plenty of star gazing at Target Field.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

Do the Vikings stand a chance without Kirk Cousins?

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Twin brothers found dead after house fire in St. Louis County

Friends had stopped by their home after not hearing from them.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Jordan Kyrou spoils the Wild's party at the NHL Winter Classic

The Blues forward put up four points in the second period to hand the Wild a 6-4 defeat.

St. Louis Blues
MN Wild

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Michael Pierce
MN Vikings

Michael Pierce downgraded to out vs. Packers

The Vikings also activated Oli Udoh from the COVID-19/reserve list.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0718
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer left no doubt he prefers Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond

Mannion will start at Lambeau Field in place of Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19

Tv collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Related

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild to officially host NHL Winter Classic in 2022

The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022.

Target Field
MN Wild

NHL postpones 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

The Wild were set to host the New Year's Day game for the first time.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 7.51.04 AM
MN Wild

Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

From Tony Oliva to Jon Hamm, there was plenty of star gazing at Target Field.

E8gvdxzUcBMP3zJ
MN Wild

Ticket prices unveiled for 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field

Season ticket members get first crack at purchasing Winter Classic tickets.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Jordan Kyrou spoils the Wild's party at the NHL Winter Classic

The Blues forward put up four points in the second period to hand the Wild a 6-4 defeat.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

Speculation growing that Minnesota could host 2021 Winter Classic

Will it soon be time to "flood the rink" at Target Field?

MN Wild

Twins want to host a Winter Classic

The Minnesota Twins would like to host an NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. Team president Dave St. Peter says he finds it "amusing" that outdoor hockey is played pretty much everywhere but right here in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Twins are considering hosting outdoor college and high school games at Target Field next year.