With Fleury watching, Talbot shuts out Vegas

The headlines on Monday afternoon belonged to Marc-Andre Fleury, but with the Minnesota Wild's big trade acquisition watching, Cam Talbot stepped up to earn a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Earlier in the day, the Wild made a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire Fleury for a conditional draft pick. While Fleury didn't make his debut, the three-time cup winner created a buzz prior to the opening faceoff.

While Fleury observed his new team, it was another trade acquisition that made an immediate impact for Minnesota. During his first shift in a Wild sweater, Nicolas Deslauriers fired a wrister past Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson to give Minnesota an early lead.

The Wild appeared to go ahead 2-0 on a goal from Kevin Fiala but the marker was waved off due to penalties against Matt Dumba and Jonathan Marchessault.

The one-goal advantage was more than enough for Talbot, however, who kept the Golden Knights off the board in a scoreless second period.

With Talbot stopping all 28 shots on the night, the Wild doubled their lead in the third period when Matt Dumba used a screen from Marcus Foligno to score his sixth goal of the season.

An empty-net goal by Ryan Hartman sealed the win for the Wild, who increased their lead over the Golden Knights to six points in the Western Conference standings.

The Wild (37-20-4) will look to keep rolling when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.