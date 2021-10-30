Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.
After dodging through COVID protocols earlier in the week, the Minnesota Wild are now dealing with several injuries on the tail end of a three-game road trip.

Jordan Greenway was placed on injured reserve after being injured in Thursday's loss to Seattle. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that Greenway was seen limping after the game after a hit from Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano.

In a corresponding move, the Wild recalled top prospect Adam Beckman. The 20-year old led Minnesota with four goals in the preseason and tallied a goal and two assists in three games for their AHL affiliate in Iowa.

Russo also reports that Alex Goligoski will miss one to two weeks with an upper-body injury. It's unclear when the veteran defenseman was injured but he last played in the Wild's win over Vancouver on Tuesday night.

With Dmitry Kulikov day-to-day with a lower back injury, the Wild are thin on the blue line. To help the cause, Minnesota sent Jon Lizotte down to Iowa and called up fellow top prospect Calen Addison.

Addison made his NHL debut last season, playing in three games during the Wild's playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights. 

