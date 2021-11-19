Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Updated:
Original:

WNBA changes playoff format, effective for 2022 season

The new format could add up to eight games to the playoff schedule.
Author:
Lynx

The WNBA announced changes to their playoff format on Thur which will take effect for the 2022 season.

The new format will use the eight teams with the highest winning percentages regardless of conference over the 36-game schedule. The change will also eliminate double-byes for the top two seeds and single byes for the No. 3 and 4 seeds. Instead, the top eight teams will go at it in a bracket-style tournament.

The quarterfinals will be played in a best-of-three format and have the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 2 with the lowest seed hosting Game 3 if necessary. The WNBA Semifinals and WNBA Finals will remain a best-of five series.

In all, the change could add up to eight games to the WNBA playoff schedule, which will give all teams a bigger stage next fall.

"The new playoff format… will enable fans to engage with all of the league’s best teams and top stars right from the start of the postseason with all eight championship contenders immediately involved in exciting, first-round action," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

"It was clear that while the prior format’s single-elimination games created a win-and-advance level of excitement to the start of the postseason, the new best-of-three series format will provide added opportunities to create and showcase rivalries with all playoff-eligible teams participating," 

Next Up

Lynx
MN Lynx

WNBA changes playoff format, effective for 2022 season

The new format could add up to eight games to the playoff schedule.

Shakopee
MN Coronavirus

Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

The hope is that a nine-day break will curb the outbreak.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.18.58 PM
MN News

Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

The drugs were allegedly being brought from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

That's about 7% of the school's student population.

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Eden Prairie man falsely applied for COVID relief, fled to Colombia

He applied for more than $2 million in COVID relief loans

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN News

Target explains why it isn't having any problems finding workers

The widespread labor shortage doesn't seem to be impacting the Bullseye.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

covid
MN Coronavirus

25 MN counties now among the highest COVID case rates in America

Minnesota and Michigan are the two hottest COVID spots in the country right now.

Anthony Reese booking photo, Cass Co ND - crop
MN News

Charges: MN man fatally shot 2 coworkers, one of whom was pregnant

The suspect worked at the business with the two victims, charges say.

Amtrak Empire Builder in Red Wing
MN News

Amtrak train delayed in Red Wing for 12 hours due to unattended baggage

The Chicago-bound train had a lengthy delay.

Related

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx stumble in finale, will open WNBA playoffs at Seattle

It's do-or-die in the single-elimination first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota Lynx
MN Lynx

Crystal Dangerfield's fourth quarter rallies Lynx over Mercury

The Lynx advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Lynx
MN Lynx

Lynx clinch spot in WNBA playoffs for 9th straight season

Just three games remain in Minnesota's regular season.

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx definitely in the mix for 1 of 2 byes into WNBA semifinals

The biggest game of the year is Wednesday at Las Vegas.

Minnesota Lynx
MN Lynx

Seattle's buzzer-beater sinks Lynx in Game 1

Alysha Clark's buzzer-beater helped Seattle win Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal.

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx clinch 10th straight playoff appearance

The Lynx are heading back to the playoffs after the Indiana Fever lost on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Lynx
MN Lynx

Where the Minnesota Lynx stand in the WNBA playoff race

The Lynx are down to seven games left in the regular season.

Napheesa Collier
MN Lynx

Augustus returns as Lynx get big win in WNBA playoff race

Napheesa Collier led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds.