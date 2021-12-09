WNBA releases 2022 schedule; Minnesota Lynx open May 6

The Minnesota Lynx will have high expectations in 2022 after surprising the league with one of the best records in 2021 – and it all gets started when the season begins May 6.

The WNBA released the regular season schedule on Thursday. Minnesota begins on the road May 6 at Seattle, followed by the home opener at Target Center on May 8 against the Washington Mystics. You can see Minnesota's full schedule here.

The season will feature 36 games between May 6 and Aug. 14.

Minnesota will face reigning WNBA champion, the Chicago Sky, on Saturday, May 14. The Sky upset the Lynx in the playoffs and went on to win the title.

The Lynx television broadcast schedule has not been announced.

Lynx season tickets are available by calling 612-673-8400. Single-game tickets aren't yet available.