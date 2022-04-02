Skip to main content
Wolves beat Nuggets, stay in hunt for 6th seed

Wolves beat Nuggets, stay in hunt for 6th seed

Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Nikola Jokic to escape Denver with a victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Nikola Jokic to escape Denver with a victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves gained ground in the Western Conference playoff race on Friday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 135-130.

Minnesota entered the night three games back of the Nuggets for the sixth seed and an automatic spot in the playoffs. The Timberwolves responded by coming out with a sense of urgency.

D'Angelo Russell was one player that answered the bell. After averaging 11.8 points over his last 11 games, Russell came out on fire with 12 points in the first quarter and 22 points in the first half.

Russell's fast start was answered by Karl-Anthony Towns, who used an emphatic alley-oop from Anthony Edwards as a springboard to score 16 of his 32 points in the first quarter.

Towns and Russell shot a combined 10-for-10 from the floor in the first quarter. But just as it appeared that the foundational duo would be on its way to a big night, Towns picked up two quick fouls to keep the door open for Denver.

The Nuggets capitalized with Aaron Gordon's athleticism. The Denver forward wound up with 24 points on the night and got to the rim with ease. With Nikola Jokic (38 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists) pitching in an MVP performance, Denver made things tight after coming back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

But the final quarter belonged to Edwards. The Timberwolves star entered the fourth quarter shooting 1-for-10 on the night but scored 16 points in the final frame to put Minnesota in a position to close the game out.

Although Denver climbed within three points on a Will Barton 3-pointer, Taurean Prince knocked down a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds to go to help the Timberwolves escape Denver with the victory.

The Timberwolves (44-34) sit two games back of Denver for the sixth seed with four games to play. Minnesota will continue its chase for an automatic playoff berth when they travel to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Next Up

USATSI_18005278_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Wolves beat Nuggets, stay in hunt for 6th seed

Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Nikola Jokic to escape Denver with a victory.

Camerata apartments
MN News

Charges: Man started dumpster fire, threatened to kill officers

The man refused to exit his unit, prompting authorities to bring in a SWAT team.

peachu yates facebook irondale
MN News

Husband charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Champlin mother

An individual at the scene was screaming, "He killed her!" according to the charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 2.00.40 PM
MN News

Thief in camo breaks into rural MN bar, steals cash from safe and ATM

The burglary was reported on Thursday morning.

oyster-g939c7f05c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens 29 Minnesotans

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 caller reported an individual lying on the ice in a channel Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

'Devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

Chris Reed
MN Vikings

Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

Reed played at MSU-Mankato with Adam Thielen from 2010-12.

insulin unsplash
MN News

Bill capping insulin copay costs passes, MN's Republicans all vote against it

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would limit copay costs to $35 a month, max.

Dion Ford
MN News

Ex-St. Paul Central basketball star killed in shooting

Dion Ford was a standout at Central and later played college basketball.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.00.05 AM
MN News

Dakota County squad car hit by out-of-control box truck

The deputies were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a rolled over car on Highway 52.

a deegan st loiuis co jail crop
MN News

Charges filed in stabbing, fight at northern MN saloon

2 people suffered stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Related

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves keep Luka in check, but come up short vs. Dallas

Minnesota rallied back from a 16-point deficit but couldn't close out in a 110-108 loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 39, Timberwolves hammer Warriors

Even without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves look like a team nobody wants to play down the stretch.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt without Ant, rout Thunder

While Anthony Edwards rests his knee, the Timberwolves offense doesn't miss a beat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's foul troubles crush Timberwolves in Boston

The Timberwolves ran into a white-hot Celtics team on Sunday evening.