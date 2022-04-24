Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Karl-Anthony Towns went from dud in Game 3 to stud in Game 4 to help lead the Timberwolves to a 119-118 victory Saturday night at Target Center, tying the best-of-seven series with the Memphis Grizzlies 2-2 ahead of Game 5 Tuesday night in Memphis.

"Just am here to do my job. This is what I'm supposed to do," Towns said on ESPN after the win.

Towns finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

