Skip to main content
Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

Karl-Anthony Towns went from dud in Game 3 to stud in Game 4 to help lead the Timberwolves to a 119-118 victory Saturday night at Target Center, tying the best-of-seven series with the Memphis Grizzlies 2-2 ahead of Game 5 Tuesday night in Memphis.

"Just am here to do my job. This is what I'm supposed to do," Towns said on ESPN after the win.

Towns finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds. 

Full game details on the Bring Me The Sports FanNation page.  

Next Up

USATSI_18141583_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 4.55.33 PM
Minnesota Life

Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.36.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

A sign on the restaurant in St. Cloud confirms the closure.

Washington Crossing the Delaware
TV, Movies and The Arts

Painting formerly at Winona gallery expected to fetch $15M to $20M at auction

Here's how the painting made its way from the White House to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms could move through the Twin Cities on Saturday

Storms could pop by late afternoon.

Riana and Sean Barry
MN News

Public vigil to honor family slain in devastating murder-suicide

The four family members were killed by a relative, who later took his own life.

Country Inn
MN News

Man who claimed to have child hostage arrested after standoff

The 29-year-old suspect falsely claimed to have a child hostage in the bathroom, authorities say.

Related

USATSI_18100615_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Wolves steal Game 1 in Memphis: Ant, KAT combine for 65 points

Edwards and Towns were a combined 23 of 41 from the field, including 6 of 16 from three.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Wolves fall to Thunder despite KAT's big night

Towns had 33 points, but the Wolves lost again.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 3.18.58 PM
MN Timberwolves

Stephen A. Smith rips 'classless' Wolves for taunting Westbrook

It wasn't the first time this week that the Wolves mocked an opponent's airball.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

USATSI_18005278_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves beat Nuggets, stay in hunt for 6th seed

Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Nikola Jokic to escape Denver with a victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 39, Timberwolves hammer Warriors

Even without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves look like a team nobody wants to play down the stretch.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

How to watch Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies

You might want to check to see you have one of the channels the game is on.