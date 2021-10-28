Wolves rebound with statement win against Bucks

D'Angelo Russell and the Timberwolves bounced back with a win over the defending champs.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

When the Timberwolves lost to the Pelicans on Monday night, Anthony Edwards wanted to get his teammates more involved.

The Wolves did that to perfection on Wednesday night with four players scoring in double figures in a 113-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The victory was led by a rebound performance by D'Angelo Russell. After scoring just nine points in the loss to New Orleans, Russell caught fire in Milwaukee, dropping a team-high 29 points on the defending world champions.

With Russell leading the way, the Timberwolves put up 44 points in the first quarter. But it was more than just hot shooting that helped the Wolves get the best of the Bucks.

Brook Lopez missed the game with a back injury, allowing the Timberwolves to attack the glass with Jaden McDaniels and Jared Vanderbilt combining for 24 rebounds to create second chance opportunities.

The trio of Russell, Edwards (26 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points) all topped 25 points on the night and helped the Timberwolves build an 11-point lead with just under three minutes to play.

Despite a late Milwaukee rally that chipped the lead down to two points, they never held a lead, which marked the first time in their past 130 home games where that happened.

With the game on the line Edwards took the ball in his hands, heading to the rim for a lay-up that put the Wolves ahead by four and sealed the win.

The Timberwolves' effort was notable in that it was the first time (3-1) will head home after the victory when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.