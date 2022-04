Anthony Edwards scored 36 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game of of the Western Conference playoff series.

Edwards' 36 points are tied with Derek Rose for the fourth most points in a player's first career playoff game. The record was set in 2020 by Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who scored 42 in his postseason debut.

Get the full recap here.