YouTube star JiDion gets courtside haircut at Timberwolves game

Anthony Edwards's reaction was priceless.

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a big victory in the Western Conference playoff race on Friday night. But while their win over the Dallas Mavericks was a big story, YouTube star Jidon Adams stole the headlines.

Adams, known to his 4.3 million YouTube subscribers as JiDion, was sitting courtside when he decided he needed a fresh cut in the fourth quarter. With the Timberwolves closing out a 116-95 victory, JiDion threw on a chair cloth and proceeded to get a haircut during a timeout.

If this seems random, we can explain.

JiDion has gained a massive following for his prank YouTube videos. With his account gaining nearly a million subscribers since the end of 2021, one of his more popular pranks features him getting a haircut in the middle of a college lecture.

The video has nearly 6.3 million views and might explain why he decided to get a fresh cut in the middle of a blowout.

But for those who haven't seen the video, the sight of a fan getting a courtside haircut brought out all kinds of emotions. That includes Anthony Edwards, who we assume has yet to see the video.

Anthony Edwards

Whether it's Marc Lore taking off his shoes after a win, Bobby Flay signing a skillet for Crunch or a courtside haircut, Timberwolves games have become an event again. With Minnesota closing in on its second playoff appearance in 18 seasons, there could be many more events to come.

