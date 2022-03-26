YouTube star JiDion gets courtside haircut at Timberwolves game

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a big victory in the Western Conference playoff race on Friday night. But while their win over the Dallas Mavericks was a big story, YouTube star Jidon Adams stole the headlines.

Adams, known to his 4.3 million YouTube subscribers as JiDion, was sitting courtside when he decided he needed a fresh cut in the fourth quarter. With the Timberwolves closing out a 116-95 victory, JiDion threw on a chair cloth and proceeded to get a haircut during a timeout.

If this seems random, we can explain.

JiDion has gained a massive following for his prank YouTube videos. With his account gaining nearly a million subscribers since the end of 2021, one of his more popular pranks features him getting a haircut in the middle of a college lecture.

The video has nearly 6.3 million views and might explain why he decided to get a fresh cut in the middle of a blowout.

But for those who haven't seen the video, the sight of a fan getting a courtside haircut brought out all kinds of emotions. That includes Anthony Edwards, who we assume has yet to see the video.

Whether it's Marc Lore taking off his shoes after a win, Bobby Flay signing a skillet for Crunch or a courtside haircut, Timberwolves games have become an event again. With Minnesota closing in on its second playoff appearance in 18 seasons, there could be many more events to come.