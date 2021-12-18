Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
YouTube TV pulls ESPN in the middle of Timberwolves game

If you want to watch the Vikings on Monday, you'll need a new streaming service.
YouTube TV, FSN

Minnesota sports fans may have been enjoying the Timberwolves victory over the Lakers on Friday night when the broadcast suddenly cut out.

For YouTube TV subscribers, a contract dispute with ESPN and Disney removed the channel from their lineup at 10:59 p.m. central time on Friday night. More importantly, it shut down the Timberwolves game during the third quarter and left many to voice their displeasure on social media.

YouTube TV and Disney have been in a standoff over the price of their channels which also includes FX, Freeform, the Disney Channel and ABC.

While YouTube wants a clause that guarantees they pay the same amount for those channels as similar distributors of their size, it's another frustrating chapter for Minnesota sports fans who just want to watch their team.

Sinclair went through a similar issue with multiple streaming and satellite services before eventually becoming Bally Sports North. With the channel only available on cable services and DirecTV Stream, fans have had a hard time catching the Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota United on television over the past two years.

The latest standoff puts Vikings fans in a bind as they will play the Chicago Bears on Monday night. While the game will be simulcast on KSTP, ESPN is the home for Monday Night Football which could leave fans out in the cold for future games.

YouTube TV has dropped the price of their monthly subscription from $64.99 to $49.99 in the wake of the dispute but that does nothing to help fans.

Instead, they'll be heading to another service such as Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/mo.), Fubo TV ($64.99/mo.) or Sling ($35/mo.) before the next dispute.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV adds more channels, but hikes subscription fee to $65

The streaming service says the new price reflects the cost of content.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX Sports North is set to disappear from YouTube TV

Subscribers were given a 36-hour notice.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

Will YouTube TV, Hulu subscribers get FSN in time for Wolves, Wild?

The Timberwolves begin play in the regular season Dec. 23.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV subscribers are again about to lose FOX Sports North

Contract negotiations have failed and the sports channel is set to disappear.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fox Sports North is staying on YouTube TV after all

The two companies have come to an agreement.

YouTube TV, FSN
TV, Movies and The Arts

YouTube TV agrees temporary extension for Fox Sports North

It's trying to negotiate a longer-term deal with the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 3.01.21 PM
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell to ESPN reporter: 'Ur a clown'

Nick Friedell questioned the Timberwolves' leadership and Russell fired back on Twitter.

Ryan Saunders
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves lose another game late in loss to Raptors

The Timberwolves went scoreless over the final 3:40 in the loss.