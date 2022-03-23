Skip to main content
Za'Darius Smith can't wait to meet Danielle Hunter at the quarterback

Za'Darius Smith can't wait to meet Danielle Hunter at the quarterback

Vikings' newest pass rusher will form a dangerous duo on the D-line

Vikings' newest pass rusher will form a dangerous duo on the D-line

EAGAN —The Minnesota Vikings have a history of great defensive lineman that could be its own museum.

From the Purple People Eaters to Doleman/Millard/Thomas to Jared Allen to Griffen/Hunter, there has hardly been a time in the Vikings’ existence in which opposing quarterbacks were comfortable in the pocket.

Now with the signing of Za’Darius Smith, they have a chance to roll out one of the most dangerous pass rushing duos in the NFL again. And it turns out that Hunter spoke it into existence.

“Going into the Pro Bowl 2019 I got a chance to sit down with him and talk to him and he was like, ‘Man you never know Z. We may end up on the same team,’” Smith said. “He really said that and he actually signed a jersey and it has that on the jersey from 2019. So yeah big shout out to Danielle Hunter man. I’m happy to be here to get a chance to play with him.”

Last season Hunter and Smith both dealt with injuries but it wasn’t long ago that they ranked among the best of the best at chasing quarterbacks. In 2019, Smith led the NFL in quarterback pressures (per PFF) and Hunter finished second, totaling 181 between them along with 28 sacks.

The new duo is even connected by their contracts. The Vikings signed Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract on Tuesday and restructured Hunter’s contract to create cap space that would allow them to sign Smith.

Smith smiled at Tuesday’s press conference when he was asked about a tweet that referenced a famous quote from Vikings legend Carl Eller.

“I got a chance yesterday to go to the museum and they were just telling me a lot of things about a lot of history here and they were like these four guys right here were in the Pro Bowl at the same time.. I was like, ‘No way,’” Smith said. “It said Purple People Eaters and I was like OK, Meet at the quarterback. That’s some slogan that we can keep going here and hopefully be going for the next couple of years.”

While the Vikings had one of the league’s best pass rush combinations already with Hunter when Everson Griffen was at his peak, this pair is going to be a little different. Griffen and Hunter were rarely bumped off of their RDE and LDE positions. In his three seasons in Green Bay, Smith was used all over the field, becoming one of the most dynamic defensive players in the NFL. Per PFF, he played 828 snaps in 2020 and the most he spent in one spot was 328. He rushed from both outside linebacker spots, defensive tackle, defensive end and even inside linebacker.

Smith said before he spent time with new Vikings assistant Mike Pettine in Green Bay, he’d never moved around the defensive front.

“He saw it before I even saw it, we practiced it a couple times and I became dominant at it,” Smith said. “He made situations made for me where he could create one-on-ones, for me basically to go one on one up on the center, or up on the guard or on the tackle. It's big man for me to move around like that I can go now watch film on each and every guy and pick the weakest link.”

Nobody knows the truth behind that more than the Vikings. In four games against Minnesota between 2019 and 2020, Smith racked up 17 pressures and had 3.5 sacks in one game. Tackle Brian O’Neill texted Smith that he was happy to not be going against him anymore. Everyone on the Vikings should have texted him that.

Smith wasn’t interested in any “revenge” narratives about the Packers. He thanked their management for giving him a chance, didn’t directly address the possibility of facing Aaron Rodgers next year and only admitted to “a little bit” of extra motivation when the Vikings take on the Packers.

He did, however, talk about the back injury that kept him out last season. Smith said that he was suffering from a bulging disk

“I came back in four months got a chance to practice for three weeks before that playoff game and as you can see I’m as healthy as ever,” he said. “Just did my physical man. Everything’s clear. So excited man. Back is good.”

Having a great pass rushing duo doesn’t always equate to great defensive numbers. The question remains how the Vikings can put together a complete defense around their two stars on the edges (or wherever Smith happens to line up). Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that it starts with the pass rushers giving the defense an advantage, especially in key situations.

“Affect the passer from a variety of different spots, schemed up ways, sometimes you can just turn him loose,” O’Connell said. “I’ve watched him end a lot of football games with his ability to go get the quarterback. You get a lead, you allow him to play with that lead. Him combined with Danielle, we feel like that gives us a really, really impressive duo that can help do a lot of things defensively.”

Next Up

Za Darius
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith can't wait to meet Danielle Hunter at the quarterback

Vikings' newest pass rusher will form a dangerous duo on the D-line

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Here's the latest on the Minneapolis teachers, support staff strike

Teachers, support staff continue to hold the line on Wednesday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

45-month sentence for gunman in MOA shooting

The New Year's Eve shooting sent shoppers and employees scrambling for safety.

Jordana Green
MN Music and Radio

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

The host will need a bone marrow transplant.

april baumgarten tiktok rob zombie screenshot
MN Music and Radio

Watch: TikTok of MN grandma doing Rob Zombie karaoke goes viral

It's been viewed more than 2.2 million times in the past few days.

frey screenshot committee of the whole youtube march 22 2022
MN News

Frey outlines new 'Office of Community Safety' above MPD

The office would oversee five departments, including Minneapolis police.

2020_0913_Packers_Home_0552
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings still field an adequate secondary?

Other than Harrison Smith, it's hard to figure out what the group will look like.

minneapolis skyway
MN Shopping

Longtime skyway jeweler is moving to new Minneapolis location

Gittelson Jewelers will open in a new spot in May.

doe deer usfws midwest flickr
MN News

Deer found dead near Iron Range tests positive for CWD

It's the first positive CWD case in the permit area, with the DNR looking to take action.

house construction
MN News

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity gets $13.5M donation from MacKenzie Scott

The philanthropist and author donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Cindy Joy Elias
MN News

Investigators seek new tips in 1977 cold case killing of teen on Iron Range

The 45th anniversary of the Cindy Joy Elias' death is this week.

Za'Darius Smith
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith signs $42M deal with Vikings

The 29-year-old is one of the best in the NFL when healthy.

Related

USATSI_17042367_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Start to Vikings free agency seems a little too familiar

The Vikings' first signing is... a defensive tackle?

phillips
MN Vikings

Two Vikings free agent signees are in different places

Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks are both happy to be in Minnesota but stand at unique points in their careers.

USATSI_17270791_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Offensive targets for the Vikings in free agency

The Vikings will be looking for offensive line starters and pass-catching depth.

Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Vikings can make it make sense by drafting a quarterback

The Vikings' offseason hasn't seemed to make progress toward the short or long term but that can change in the draft.

QBS
MN Vikings

Is it hard to replace competent quarterback play?

Clearly the Vikings were afraid of the worst-case scenario in making the decision to keep Cousins.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: 'Multiple teams' calling Vikings about Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have a decision to make with the star pass-rusher.

Kellen Mond
MN Vikings

Coller: Is a 'developmental' quarterback worth it?

Matthew Coller writes a weekly Vikings column for BMTN, with more of his work found at Purple Insider.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Did the Vikings wait too long to fire Zimmer, Spielman?

This wasn’t just ugly. This was ugly, ugly.