Skip to main content

Zuccarello spoils Lundqvist's retirement party, Wild top Rangers

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.
Mats Zuccarello

After nine seasons as teammates, Mats Zuccarello and Henrik Lundqvist had developed a friendship during their time with the New York Rangers. 

Therefore it was only fitting that a multi-point effort by Zuccarello helped the Minnesota Wild defeat the Rangers on a night where Lundqvist's No. 30 jersey retired.

The crowd at Madison Square Garden was fired up after a pregame ceremony to honor Lundqvist. New York rode the momentum for first-period goals from Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider to take a 2-0 lead but the Wild weathered the storm to rebound in the second period.

After Frederick Gaudreau was stoned on a penalty shot, Minnesota broke through with Kevin Fiala's 12th goal of the season to cut the Rangers' lead in half.

The goal extended Fiala's point streak to 10 games but also set the stage for Zuccarello to play spoiler. While Lundqvist entered the Rangers' broadcast booth, the Wild went on the power play. When the puck found its way to his friend, Lundqvist gave his former team some quick advice.

"Don't let him score."

Unfortunately, it was too late. Zuccarello buried a one-timer from the blue line and the Wild had tied the game at 2.

Zuccarello struck again in the third period, delivering a nifty pass to Fiala, who fed Gaudreau to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

The Wild's advantage held up until the final minute when the Rangers made a push with the extra attacker. With time winding down, the Rangers appeared to score but Dylan Strome was called for goaltender interference and Minnesota came away with the victory.

The Wild (26-10-3) will look for a New York sweep when they face the Islanders on Sunday night.

Next Up

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello helps Wild spoil Lundqvist's retirement party

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Nicollet County Bell Jan 2022 4
MN News

Thieves steal large bell from rural MN church, don't get far with it

The bell was found in a ditch with tow ropes around it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: More help coming to Minnesota hospitals, Walz says

More than 200 medical professionals are coming to help at short-staffed hospitals.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

DOminos pizza flickr mr blue maumau
MN News

Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

carvana vending machine
MN Shopping

Carvana seeking to build vehicle vending machine in Twin Cities

The online car dealership submitted a letter of intent to buy land in the metro to build a fulfillment center.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

Patrick Graham
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings to interview Giants' Patrick Graham for head coach

Graham coached with the Patriots under Bill Belichick for six years.

floor and decor screengrab
MN Shopping

Home brand plans 'flagship' store in Maple Grove AMC Theater space

This will be the company's first Minnesota location.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

The state is still in the process of catching up with 10,000 yet-to-be processed tests.

Related

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello scores twice, Wild win third straight

A team effort helped Minnesota dispatch the Ducks.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Wild dominate Coyotes with 3-goal first period

The Wild rebounded after getting swept in Vegas.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Wild tie franchise record with 8th straight win at home

Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves in the 3-0 victory.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild score 3 power play goals in win over Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello scored twice in a 5-2 victory.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's 4-point night helps spoil Suter's homecoming

The Wild rebounded to pound their Central Division rival.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild score 5 unanswered goals to sweep Sharks

The Sharks scored first but the Wild stormed back in a 5-2 victory.

48818496418_2aa8ca7463_o
MN Wild

Second-period eruption helps Wild rout Stars

With three second-period goals, the Wild picked up a 7-0 victory.