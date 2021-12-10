12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, parts of Twin Cities
The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.
Credit: Jacob Norlund via Flickr

A foot or more of snow is forecast to pummel parts of Minnesota on Friday and even the south metro could get in on some of the crazy snow totals. 

As of this writing (it's 7:30 a.m.), a narrow band of snow has developed in southern Minnesota. That snow will move to the north and reach the metro area by about 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. When the storm is all said and done, 7-12 inches could pile up in Minneapolis. 

The northern metro will be on the edge of a very tight snowfall gradient, so there will be a sharp cutoff with totals dropping to the north. The south metro, meanwhile, could get rocked with 12+ inches of snow. 

FGPq8k_VUAEfV1S

The language in the winter storm warning says the following counties in the metro area and western Wisconsin could get 6-14 inches: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, McLeod, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire. 

Here are some more helpful graphics from the National Weather Service about snow totals and timing of the heaviest snow. 

FGPq3nYVEAIoDgS
FGPrHeBVUAMoqW6
FGPrPJZUcAAr91L

The NWS says this is an extremely dynamic storm system that will be capable of producing rare thundersnow. And when a storm is that dynamic, it can produce bands of snow with snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour. More from the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion:

"Currently, the latest snowfall amounts suggest a band of 12+ inches from New Ulm/Mankato, northeast to Red Wing, and Eau Claire in Wisconsin. Due to the CSI, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few totals near 15-18" before the snow tapers of this evening."

Here's the radar simulation from the HRRR model. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1639137600-1639141200-1639213200-40

Check back for updates in the even that the storm track or heaviest bands of snow force changes in the forecast. 

