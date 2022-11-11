2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

Skip to main content

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.

It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. 

The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013. 

But that's the total at the NWS office. Reports from other parts of Bismarck and surrounding areas are coming in at 24 inches. Here's the snowfall leaderboard in North Dakota. 

  • 24 inches - Mandan
  • 24 inches - Bismarck (3 miles west of town)
  • 23 inches - Bismarck (4 miles northeast of town)
  • 22 inches - Steele
  • 19 inches - Lincoln
  • 18 inches - Huff, Center and Hebron
  • 16.5 inches - Sykeston
  • 16 inches - Hazen, New Salem
  • 14.7 inches - Beaulah
  • 14.5 inches - Sterling
  • 13.5 inches - Michigan and Braddock
  • 12.5 inches - Devils Lake
  • 9.3 inches - Grand Forks
snow

A snow-covered deck in Grand Forks on Friday morning. 

Here are the top amounts in Minnesota. 

  • 11 inches - Malung
  • 8.5 inches - Greenbush
  • 7.5 inches - Roseau
  • 6.1 inches - Warroad
  • 5.5 inches - Crookston
  • 4.7 inches - Newfolden
  • 4 inches - Warren
  • 2 inches - Babbitt, Cook and International Falls

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday Interstate 94 opened in all directions after being closed overnight in much of North Dakota, though the state's Department of Transportation warned motorists that the interstate is still "extremely icy."

Road conditions in North Dakota at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. 

Road conditions in North Dakota at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. 

