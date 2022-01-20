3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

This is about as wintry of a forecast as you can get in Minnesota during the dead of January. We bust out of the freezer (kind of) and warm up into the teens and 20s this weekend which will coincide with three chances for snow.

According to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard (video at the top of the story), the Twin Cities and other parts of the state will have a shot of an inch or so of light, fluffy snow as the first of three clipper systems moves through on Friday night.

Here's the NWS snowfall forecast for Friday night.

A second shot of light, fluffy snow – probably another inch – arrives Saturday night, followed by a third, more potent system late Sunday into Monday.

Saturday night snowfall forecast from the NWS.

The third system will have the potential to produce 3+ inches of snow in some areas, according to the NWS.

"Depending on the track, there may be a stripe of at least a few inches set up somewhere. Right now the best chance appears along the I-94 corridor," says the NWS Twin Cities.

The American computer model is actually suggesting upwards of 6 inches possible Friday-Tuesday in parts of eastern Minnesota and central Wisconsin, though the European and Canadian models aren't quite as aggressive, instead showing snow totals in the range of 2-5 inches.

Monday's clipper system will be followed by another blast of frigid air and brutal wind chills.