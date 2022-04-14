30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours.

"As the snowfall begins to decline, the wind will be our big challenge for today. The crews are out and appreciate your patience while they work against it to get the roads cleared," the North Dakota Department of Transportation said Thursday morning.

"Oversize travel is not looking good today. Let's give those snow plow drivers space to get their work done. Hoping to see a nice clean map tomorrow."

Interstate 94 remains closed from Jamestown all the way to the Montana border, and Highway 2 is closed for a 240-mile stretch from Devils Lake to Williston. Highway 83 is also shut down from north of Minot almost all the way south to Bismarck.

No-travel advisories remain in place across nearly all of North Dakota Thursday morning.

Some of the highest totals reported so far include a stunning two and a half feet of snow in Minot.

30.5 inches - Glenburn (north of Minot)

30 inches - Minot

28 inches - Norwich

27.5 inches - Lansford

26 inches - Burlington, Dunn Center

24 inches - Sentinel Butte, Richardton

23.5 inches - Dickinson

23 inches - Hazen, Sherwood

22.5 inches - Carpio

22 inches - Grassy Butte, McClusky, Surrey

20 inches - Harvey

18 inches - Hettinger

17.5 inches - Bismarck

The 1997 April blizzard in North Dakota was devastating in its own rights, as it resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 cattle and two feet of snow blanketed much of western parts of the state, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Light snow accumulations are possible yet today in eastern North Dakota and parts of Minnesota before the storm finally exits the region by Friday.