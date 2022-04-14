Skip to main content
30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

ND DOT

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. 

"As the snowfall begins to decline, the wind will be our big challenge for today. The crews are out and appreciate your patience while they work against it to get the roads cleared," the North Dakota Department of Transportation said Thursday morning. 

"Oversize travel is not looking good today. Let's give those snow plow drivers space to get their work done. Hoping to see a nice clean map tomorrow."

Interstate 94 remains closed from Jamestown all the way to the Montana border, and Highway 2 is closed for a 240-mile stretch from Devils Lake to Williston. Highway 83 is also shut down from north of Minot almost all the way south to Bismarck.

No-travel advisories remain in place across nearly all of North Dakota Thursday morning. 

No-travel advisories remain in place across nearly all of North Dakota Thursday morning. 

Some of the highest totals reported so far include a stunning two and a half feet of snow in Minot. 

  • 30.5 inches - Glenburn (north of Minot)
  • 30 inches - Minot
  • 28 inches - Norwich
  • 27.5 inches - Lansford
  • 26 inches - Burlington, Dunn Center
  • 24 inches - Sentinel Butte, Richardton
  • 23.5 inches - Dickinson
  • 23 inches - Hazen, Sherwood
  • 22.5 inches - Carpio
  • 22 inches - Grassy Butte, McClusky, Surrey
  • 20 inches - Harvey
  • 18 inches - Hettinger
  • 17.5 inches - Bismarck
FQTgkGYVIAAQcTt

The 1997 April blizzard in North Dakota was devastating in its own rights, as it resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 cattle and two feet of snow blanketed much of western parts of the state, according to the Bismarck Tribune

Light snow accumulations are possible yet today in eastern North Dakota and parts of Minnesota before the storm finally exits the region by Friday. 

FQThVV2UYAQEU0-

Next Up

snow squall
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

Brief, intense bursts of snow could happen in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.52.54 PM
MN News

Graphic video shows Mahnomen Co. deputy shooting armed woman

Video shows the deputy shoot five times at the 20-year-old woman, who survived.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.08.05 PM
MN News

Person found dead from gunshot wound on boardwalk in Robbinsdale

It's unclear how the individual was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 12.17.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Animal rights activist interrupts Wolves-Clippers, tries to glue self to floor

It was a protest at the alleged actions of a company owned by Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 11.11.30 AM
MN News

Police: Burglar smashes stolen car into gas station store

The crash caused major damage to the store in Pierz, Minnesota.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Impossible travel conditions across most of the state on Wednesday.

Related

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Impossible travel conditions across most of the state on Wednesday.

270313624_282040300624950_3419274998819919498_n
MN News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Big issues are expected with near-impossible driving conditions.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

FPGekrEXoAcYPtz
MN Weather

Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of Minnesota

A line from Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes to Bemidji got hit the hardest.

snow, plow
MN Weather

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Storm dumps 6-12 inches up north; Sven watching next system

It's a good thing the Twins pushed their home opener to Friday.

snow
MN Weather

Grand Forks meteorologist: 'Highest snowfall forecast of my 30 year career'

Some ridiculous snowfall totals could occur in eastern North Dakota.

Screen Shot 2019-02-12 at 6.18.55 AM
MN Weather

Narrow band of intense snow to bring up to 7 inches to Minnesota

A winter storm watch has been issued where more than 6 inches could pile up.