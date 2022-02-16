60 mph winds, snow likely to disrupt travel Friday in western MN

West-central and northwestern Minnesota has been pelted with numerous storm systems this winter that have produced high winds, blowing snow and extremely cold wind chills – and it's going to happen again on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, with locations in the watch area expected to receive up to an inch of snow, 60 mph winds and dangerous wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

NWS Grand Forks

Minnesota locations in the watch include: Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County and Wilkin County.

The winter storm watch reads:

Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds may combine with falling snow Thursday night to cause low visibilities. However, the strongest winds are expected on Friday, behind the cold front. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, especially in open country along and west of the Red River Valley.

The wind chill advisory for the same areas is in effect from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, with a clipper system ushering in the snow and high winds.

The NAM 3KM model is predicting snow to move into far northwestern Minnesota between 8-10 p.m. Thursday, then pushing through northern and central Minnesota overnight and through the morning Friday.

WeatherBell

Last Friday, an inch of snow and high winds caused major problems on the roads in west-central and northwestern Minnesota, prompting the Minnesota Department of Transportation to temporarily close down a stretch of Interstate 94 and other key roadways due to whiteout conditions.