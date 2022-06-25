Skip to main content
80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The vast majority of Minnesota is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Saturday as an intense line of storms is expected to continue pushing out of the Dakotas and through Minnesota. 

Locations with in the watch boxes could see widespread damaging winds with isolated intense gusts up to 80 mph, large hail and perhaps some brief tornadoes embedded in the line of storms. 

Will the storms be severe by the time they reach places like Duluth and the Twin Cities? It's a lesser, but non zero, chance, according to the National Weather Service. 

"The storms responsible for this watch were still north of Fargo at 730pm, so our area is on the later end of the timing for the threat," said the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. "Storms will likely continue east of the watch, but the severe threat is expected to be lower by then."

Here's the HRRR radar simulation through the night, showing the storms weakening ahead of reaching the Twin Cities. We'll see if it happens, but there is potential for waking up overnight or very early Saturday to rumbles of thunder in the metro. 

