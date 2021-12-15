Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
A tornado in December? It is literally unheard of in Minnesota
Publish date:

A tornado in December? It is literally unheard of in Minnesota

The latest confirmed tornado in the state was a mid-November twister.
Author:

Bring Me The News

The latest confirmed tornado in the state was a mid-November twister.

If Wednesday's alarming forecast of damaging winds and tornadoes holds true, it would be quite literally unheard of.

The latest confirmed tornado on record in Minnesota is Nov. 16, when a twister touched down east of Maple Plain in the year 1931. Meaning a tornado Wednesday night would clear that record mark by a month.

Not only that, Minnesota has never before recorded a tornado in the months of December, January or February, according to DNR records. There have only been a total of five tornadoes in November over the past 70 years.

Meteorologists and weather officials are warning Minnesotans about an unprecedented storm on tap for Wednesday evening, including "widespread severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph" and likely "at least a few tornadoes."

Read the latest forecast on Bring Me The News' Weather page.

Next Up

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

How rare is a December tornado in Minnesota?

The latest confirmed tornado in the state was a mid-November twister.

Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 9.31.48 AM
MN News

Man gets 5 years in prison for cyberstalking former college classmate

Charges say he harassed, intimidated and threatened the woman for three years.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 15

Minnesota has surpassed 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.24 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

instacart grocery bags destroyed blaine 12-13-21 go fund me
MN News

Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."

0901_Away_AZ-110
MN Vikings

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

Osborn has stepped up in the absence of Adam Thielen and come through in the clutch.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

MN News

Update: 2 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota Sunday

One of the tornadoes flattened 600 acres of crops.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Hello, winter: List of the coldest wind chills in MN Monday morning

The state went from a relatively mild start of the season, to downright frigid wind chills.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
MN Weather

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in southeast Minnesota

The tornado watch is just south/east of the 7-county metro area.

MN News

Storms bring several tornadoes, downpours to southern Minnesota

At least three tornadoes touched down in south-central Minnesota.

snow in May
MN Weather

It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

Also, watch out for water spouts on Lake Superior.