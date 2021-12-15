How rare is a December tornado in Minnesota?

If Wednesday's alarming forecast of damaging winds and tornadoes holds true, it would be quite literally unheard of.

The latest confirmed tornado on record in Minnesota is Nov. 16, when a twister touched down east of Maple Plain in the year 1931. Meaning a tornado Wednesday night would clear that record mark by a month.

Not only that, Minnesota has never before recorded a tornado in the months of December, January or February, according to DNR records. There have only been a total of five tornadoes in November over the past 70 years.

Meteorologists and weather officials are warning Minnesotans about an unprecedented storm on tap for Wednesday evening, including "widespread severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph" and likely "at least a few tornadoes."

