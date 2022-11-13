Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.

After a break Wednesday, a Canadian cool front will sag south and deliver another round of snow on Thursday. Again, an inch or so is possible, according to the NWS.

The European model is currently projecting 3-5 inches by Friday.

WeatherBell

If you take the average of all the models, the totals project even higher.

WeatherBell

And then even colder air will fill in behind the Thursday system, leaving daytime highs Friday-Saturday in the teens and 20s with morning lows in the single digits. Increasing winds will likely submerge wind chills below zero in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, perhaps into early next week.

Potential wind chill readings overnight a week from now: