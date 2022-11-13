Skip to main content
Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two. 

After a break Wednesday, a Canadian cool front will sag south and deliver another round of snow on Thursday. Again, an inch or so is possible, according to the NWS.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

The European model is currently projecting 3-5 inches by Friday. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8783600

If you take the average of all the models, the totals project even higher. 

nbm-conus-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8772800

And then even colder air will fill in behind the Thursday system, leaving daytime highs Friday-Saturday in the teens and 20s with morning lows in the single digits. Increasing winds will likely submerge wind chills below zero in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, perhaps into early next week.

Potential wind chill readings overnight a week from now: 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-apparent_temperature_f-9010400

Next Up

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Beware deer.
MN News

Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

police lights
MN News

One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury

Police say suspect and victim are known to each other.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 6.31.39 PM
MN News

Police claim of 'Narcan-resistant' drug in Bloomington under scrutiny

Bloomington's police chief announced the seizure of synthetic opioids on Thursday.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck

The crash happened in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening.

Penny's Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Penny's Coffee closes both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'

The coffee shop business was co-founded by Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 10.25.55 PM
MN News

Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze

The first sign of winter weather in the Twin Cities prompted dozens of crashes.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man

Lucas Dudden had been reported missing on Halloween.

PuppiesSavedCambridge
MN Lifestyle

Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran

The puppies were seen being dumped out of someone's vehicle in Cambridge.

LakesAreaPD
MN News

Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest

The stolen earrings are estimated to be valued between $15,000-$20,000.

JBSTurkeyValleyFarmsGoogle
MN News

Feds: Sanitation service used children to clean MN meat plants

Three total locations are accused of illegally employing minors, among other things.

Related

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night

Storms could fire late this evening near the metro.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

first snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.01.54 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

snow
MN Weather

Accumulating snow zone might include Twin Cities on Thursday

Looks like Wisconsin gets the most snow this time around.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
MN Weather

No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota

The American weather model has lost its mind and it cannot be trusted this far out.