Skip to main content
Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

It's a good bet that a plowable snowfall will happen somewhere in Minnesota on Friday, but where exactly it happens will depend on an evolving storm track. 

"A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday. The track of the storm and amount of snow will be refined over the coming days," says the National Weather Service. 

Tab3FileL (13)

Monday's weather models were tracking the storm system right through the heart of Minnesota, while Tuesday's early model runs have slid the storm track further to the west, which would put the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota in line for accumulating snow. But the storm track remains very fluid. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"The model trends over the next 12-24 hours will be crucial in seeing how this system evolves, especially once shorter range higher resolution models begin to pick up on it," explains the forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities. 

As the weather service notes, Alberta clippers tend to produce only light accumulations, but this storm system might be a bit of a hybrid low pressure system and could be in contact with ample moisture, which could result in higher snow totals. 

The NWS says the snow/liquid ratio should be something near climatological norms, so about 12 inches of snow for ever inch of liquid. The American model is painting a swath of anywhere from 0.3 tenths of an inch to 0.7 tenths of an inch, which would equate to 3-8 inches of snow, with the higher amounts in a narrow corridor with amounts decreasing sharply on the outside of the heaviest band. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

The European model is actually a little more aggressive with precipitation totals as high as 0.8 or even 0.9 tenths of an inch, which would equate to 6-10 inches of snow if it were to verify. 

The Canadian model pretty much mirrors the European model, perhaps even slightly more intense, so 8-12 inches in a narrow swath? It's pretty wild at this point, but it goes to show that this Friday system will be worth monitoring in the coming days. 

We'll have more with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard and Tom Novak later today and throughout the week. 

Next Up

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
WI News

Footprints near stuck SUV lead deputies to body of missing WI man

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings' Kendricks says 'fear-based' approach not the way to go

The linebacker spoke to the media Monday after Mike Zimmer's firing.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

covid test 5
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

chaska 3
MN Property

Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The property is zoned commercial and residential.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

plow, snow
MN Weather

NWS: Accumulating snow likely this weekend in Minnesota

Fluffy snow will pile up in some locations on Saturday.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

snow
MN Weather

Accumulating snow zone might include Twin Cities on Thursday

Looks like Wisconsin gets the most snow this time around.

snow, plow
MN Weather

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Another winter storm will move through Minnesota Tuesday-Wednesday

Blowing snow could cause issues on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.