Skip to main content

Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

Enjoy the cooler temps and lower dew points while they last because another push of heat is expected to arrive later this week. 

"By Thursday-Friday, you're gonna notice those dew points increasing again. And then into the weekend we've got a heat dome developing for us," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven. Sundgaard. "This keeps getting delayed a little bit, but it looks as though finally this weekend, we're gonna see that stretch of heat develop. Near 90 by Thursday, Friday probably into the 90s, especially later into the weekend and next week."

The National Weather Service concurs, saying "a heat wave is developing for the weekend into next week." 

Tab2FileL (15)

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential. 

"That might keep the temperatures down one or both days Friday and Saturday from that 90 if we have enough clouds around," Sundgaard said, noting that even if the temp doesn't reach 90 Friday or Saturday, there's a very good chance it'll happen Sunday. 

How long the potential heat wave lasts is unknown. In fact, to qualify as a "heat wave" there has to be three consecutive days with 90-degree temps. And as the National Weather Service in Chanhassen noted in its Monday forecast discussion, the hot temps aren't a certainty for eastern Minnesota. 

The Twin Cities averages 13 days each year with temps at or above 90 degrees, and there have already been 11 so far this summer. 

  • July 5 - 90
  • June 30 - 93
  • June 29 - 92
  • June 24 - 91
  • June 23 - 96
  • June 21 - 90
  • June 20 - 101
  • June 19 - 97
  • June 14 - 96
  • May 28 - 90
  • May 12 - 92

The summer with the most 90-degree days in the Twin Cities was 1988 when there were 44. The summer of 2012 is second with 31 such days. 

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

sun
MN Weather

Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lake Minnetonka island home hits the market for nearly $9M

A Lake Minnetonka island property is for sale.

abortion
MN News

Several abortion restrictions in MN ruled unconstitutional by district judge

The ruling goes into effect immediately, though will likely be subject to an appeal.

Lakefront Music Festival
MN Music and Radio

Lakefront Music Festival announces 2023 headliners

The event just concluded its 2022 event last weekend.

Life Link
MN News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

The incident that started in Chisago County Monday morning ended with a crash in Anoka County.

POC_Career Fair 2
Sponsored Story

People of Color Career Fair seeks to inspire and fill many healthcare roles

Hennepin Healthcare is holding its first-ever People of Color Career Fair in downtown Minneapolis on July 16

Jacob Rich
MN News

Missing: 19-year-old from Prior Lake last seen walking away from vehicle

An appeal has been issued to find him.

Pedestrian crash in Duluth.
MN News

Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

The 16-year-old told police he initially believed he hit a deer with his car.

Horse at Isanti Firefighters Rodeo
MN News

Horse dies from heart attack at rodeo in Minnesota

An on-site veterinarian believes the horse died due to a heart attack.

image
MN News

Man charged after over 130 gunshots fired outside apartment complex

One witness told police she had rounds fired directly at her while she stood on her balcony with her two-year-old child.

State Patrol
MN News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

An 88-year-old St. Cloud woman and a 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in each crash.

split rock lighthouse
Outdoors

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Two Minnesota destinations within a four-hour drive topped the list.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

lightning
MN Weather

Tropical-like thunderstorms today, Sunday storms could be severe

Slow-moving thunderstorms could dump heavy rain with frequent lightning Thursday.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern MN, WI

Watch the forecast update with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 3.22.34 PM
MN Weather

Tracking the heat dome: Short and long-term impacts for MN

Tuesday will be a taste of what could be an extended period of hot and dry weather in Minnesota.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.