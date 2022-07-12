Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

Enjoy the cooler temps and lower dew points while they last because another push of heat is expected to arrive later this week.

"By Thursday-Friday, you're gonna notice those dew points increasing again. And then into the weekend we've got a heat dome developing for us," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven. Sundgaard. "This keeps getting delayed a little bit, but it looks as though finally this weekend, we're gonna see that stretch of heat develop. Near 90 by Thursday, Friday probably into the 90s, especially later into the weekend and next week."

The National Weather Service concurs, saying "a heat wave is developing for the weekend into next week."

NWS Twin Cities

"That might keep the temperatures down one or both days Friday and Saturday from that 90 if we have enough clouds around," Sundgaard said, noting that even if the temp doesn't reach 90 Friday or Saturday, there's a very good chance it'll happen Sunday.

How long the potential heat wave lasts is unknown. In fact, to qualify as a "heat wave" there has to be three consecutive days with 90-degree temps. And as the National Weather Service in Chanhassen noted in its Monday forecast discussion, the hot temps aren't a certainty for eastern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities averages 13 days each year with temps at or above 90 degrees, and there have already been 11 so far this summer.

July 5 - 90

June 30 - 93

June 29 - 92

June 24 - 91

June 23 - 96

June 21 - 90

June 20 - 101

June 19 - 97

June 14 - 96

May 28 - 90

May 12 - 92

The summer with the most 90-degree days in the Twin Cities was 1988 when there were 44. The summer of 2012 is second with 31 such days.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.