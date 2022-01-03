Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Another winter storm will move through Minnesota Tuesday-Wednesday
Another winter storm will move through Minnesota Tuesday-Wednesday

Blowing snow could cause issues on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Credit: Kristine Full, Flickr

Blowing snow could cause issues on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It won't be a major snowfall event Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but an incoming winter storm will produce accumulating snow and enough wind to cause blowing snow issues on the roads in Minnesota. 

According to the National Weather Service, 2-5 inches of fresh snow is expected north of Interstate 94 while 1-2 inches is expected in most of the Twin Cities metro area, with less than an inch along the I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota. 

Here's the snowfall forecast graphic from the NWS. 

StormTotalSnow_MN (3)

Although this storm system will be lacking moisture overall, that won't be the case with lake effect snow expected to hammer the South Shore of Lake Superior. Here's a closer look at the snowfall forecast from the NWS Duluth. 

FILPs59VUAIDkiE

Here's the simulated future radar from the NAM 3KM computer model. It shows snow moving into Minnesota from North Dakota on Tuesday afternoon and not reaching eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, until well after sunset.

nam-nest-ncentus-refc_ptype-1641211200-1641322800-1641427200-40

Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits Tuesday night and likely won't recover much on Wednesday, which will effectively serve as the start of what should basically be a repeat of this past weekend's cold blast. 

"Another shot of arctic air will move across the region Wednesday night into Friday. It should be similar in both duration and magnitude to the previous one, meaning wind chills of -25 to -35, and air temperatures of -15 to -25 for most locations," says the NWS Twin Cities. 

blowing snow
Another winter storm will move through Minnesota Tuesday-Wednesday

Blowing snow could cause issues on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

