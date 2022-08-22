Atmospheric waves could bring storms to MN this week

The stronger of the two waves is expected to arrive this weekend.

Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota.

The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some rain to northern Minnesota late in the day Tuesday, with some spotty activity possibly impacting southern Minnesota Wednesday evening.

The rain should be gone in time for the first day of the State Fair on Thursday.

"Then a more significant wave is coming in, again riding the ridge of heat off to the northwest. This one moves in over the weekend. Models differ on the timing: Will the showers come on Saturday or Sunday at this point? It's still a little early to pinpoint that," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

"That weekend wave will touch off some storms to the west, kind of in two rounds," Sundgaard added, noting that the European model shows showers and storms impacting eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities on Sunday.

Both days won't be wet this weekend. It'll be one or the other, according to Sven.

"It does look like the weekend precip could lead to more substantial amounts. But again, this is almost week away," Sven added. "Fingers crossed. We still need much more moisture to get ourselves out of the drought in south-central, east-central Minnesota."

The National Weather Service says the dynamics should allow for the weekend system to produce heavy rain and thunderstorms, and the Storm Prediction Center is saying that severe weather will be possible.

Subscribe to the Bring Me The News YouTube channel