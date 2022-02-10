Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

Skip to main content
Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities this afternoon

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

Expect a band of moderate to heavy snow to move across Minnesota today, likely reaching the Twin Cities metro area by about 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

"As the band moves through your location, expect snow at the beginning, with rates near a half inch per hour south of I-94, and near 3/4 of an inch per hour north of I-94. The band will be moving quickly, which will keep amounts less than an inch south of I-94, around an inch near I-94, and 1 to 3 north of I-94," says the NWS. 

Snow will reach Alexandria by about 11 a.m., and then reaching cities to the east and southeast in due time. St. Cloud should expect snow by 1 p.m., 2 p.m. in Hutchinson and by 3 p.m. in the metro. 

Here's the HRRR radar simulation. The darker the blue, the heavier the snow. The green, yellow and orange colors represent the potential for rain or mixed precipitation. 

As the snow pushes out of the area, temps will warm enough to produce light drizzle overnight. That could result in a light glaze of ice on surfaces that refreeze. 

The NWS is calling for an inch or two in the Twin Cities, with amounts dropping the further south of I-94 you go. 

Temps will crash throughout the day Friday and because northwest winds will be gusting 30-40 mph, the wind chill will be -15F to -25F in the metro area and even colder in northwestern Minnesota for much of the day Friday and pretty much all day Saturday. 

