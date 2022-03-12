Before midweek warmup, MN is in line for a burst of accumulating snow

Skip to main content
Before midweek warmup, Minnesota in line for a burst of accumulating snow

Several inches of snow could fall, with the Twin Cities possibly getting some.

Temperatures in the 50s are finally arriving in Minnesota this week, but before then the state is in line for another burst of snow.

Models show two systems bringing precipitation the next two nights, with the first on Saturday night only expected to bring around half an inch of snow north of I-94, with potentially larger amounts on the Lake Superior Arrowhead.

But a larger system is expected to arrive Sunday night and will continue into Monday, with the medium-range models suggesting that the Twin Cities and a band of central Minnesota stretching from the western to eastern state borders could be in line for some snow.

While there remains uncertainty over how much snow will fall and where, two of the models are showing potential totals of up to 6 inches, though one of the models suggests the heaviest snow will happen in Wisconsin.

For now, the National Weather Service says that lower snowfall amounts – of maybe 1.5 inches – is the most likely outcome. It says the accumulating snow will most likely be "confined to the central part of the state, with the northern Twin Cities metro being
the southernmost extent."

However, it does acknowledge that the edge of the system could push a bit further south.

It will nonetheless mark the end of winter weather (for now), with warmer weather on its way, with it not out of the realms of possibility that temps will rise into the 60s.

Here's a look at the latest model runs for Sunday/Monday's snow.

Canadian

Euro

NAM

