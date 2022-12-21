Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible.

One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.

If you want to get to your destination with relatively smooth conditions BEFORE Saturday, your best bet is to leave Wednesday morning, as early as possible.

There will still be some black ice on roadways since temperatures will be brutally cold, but you won’t have new snow and wind to deal with yet.

The snow will reach Fergus Falls, Morris, Montevideo and Marshall by about 6-7 a.m., and central Minnesota locations like Brainerd, St. Cloud and New Ulm by about 9 a.m..

In the Twin Cities/eastern Minnesota it looks like late morning, probably 10-11 a.m.. It may be light at first but the snow fill in more and pick up through the early afternoon hours Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall rates will fall along I-94 west of the Twin Cities around Alexandria and St. Cloud between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the Twin Cities, snowfall rates will be heaviest between about 4-8 p.m.

Interstate 94 east of the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin will see heavier snowfall through the evening and first half of the overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The late afternoon and evening also look snowy along Hwy. 52 between the Twin Cities and Rochester between 4-8 p.m.

The bulk of accumulating snowfall is out of Minnesota by not long after midnight. The problem then quickly becomes wind blowing the fluffy, lightweight snow around. Winds will pick up almost immediately as the snow ends. Expect wind gusts between 20 and 40 mph to develop Thursday.

There will still be light snow showers around but the reduced visibilities in open areas will be a result of the wind. Particularly hazardous routes would be I-94 between St. Cloud and Fargo, anywhere on I-90, and I-94 between Hudson and Eau Claire, as well as Hwy. 52 south of the Twin Cities to Rochester.

Highway 61 along the North Shore will also be particularly treacherous as wind gusts there could exceed 50-60 mph.

The worst winds and potentially the worst whiteout conditions in all areas could be Friday. Wind gusts are expected to increase further to 40-50 mph in southern Minnesota and continue at 50-60 mph along the North Shore.

By Saturday, it will still be blustery, but winds will have decreased some and sunshine should return. Despite being very cold still, the sun will start to help melt ice and snow on paved surfaces.

The National Weather Service put together a helpful graphic breaking down routes and impacts. Clearly, everything in red and purple represent the most dangerous times to be on the roads.

The initial impacts Wednesday into Wednesday night are from falling snow but then it becomes a visibility issue with blowing snow and extreme wind chills Thursday and Friday. You do not want to get stranded, break down or be involved in a crash when the wind chill is -30F to -45F – there’s no room for error.

This is not to say all is lost here.

There have been some positive trends in the models in the recent 12 hours. Notably, moisture amounts are decreasing and therefore snowfall totals have dropped some, too. There is likely to be a dry slot opening up that could split a maximum in totals over central Minnesota up to the North Shore and a separate one farther south/southeast of Minnesota.

Also, the models have decreased winds some Thursday and Friday. If that trend continues, that could mean the whiteout/blizzard conditions become more patchy or localized and would exclude much of the Twin Cities metro area.