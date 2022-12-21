Skip to main content

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. 

One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.

Related: Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

If you want to get to your destination with relatively smooth conditions BEFORE Saturday, your best bet is to leave Wednesday morning, as early as possible. 

There will still be some black ice on roadways since temperatures will be brutally cold, but you won’t have new snow and wind to deal with yet.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

The snow will reach Fergus Falls, Morris, Montevideo and Marshall by about 6-7 a.m., and central Minnesota locations like Brainerd, St. Cloud and New Ulm by about 9 a.m..

In the Twin Cities/eastern Minnesota it looks like late morning, probably 10-11 a.m.. It may be light at first but the snow fill in more and pick up through the early afternoon hours Wednesday. 

The heaviest snowfall rates will fall along I-94 west of the Twin Cities around Alexandria and St. Cloud between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the Twin Cities, snowfall rates will be heaviest between about 4-8 p.m.

Interstate 94 east of the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin will see heavier snowfall through the evening and first half of the overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

nbm-conus-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-1671559200-1671620400-1671674400-10

The late afternoon and evening also look snowy along Hwy. 52 between the Twin Cities and Rochester between 4-8 p.m.

The bulk of accumulating snowfall is out of Minnesota by not long after midnight. The problem then quickly becomes wind blowing the fluffy, lightweight snow around. Winds will pick up almost immediately as the snow ends. Expect wind gusts between 20 and 40 mph to develop Thursday. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

There will still be light snow showers around but the reduced visibilities in open areas will be a result of the wind. Particularly hazardous routes would be I-94 between St. Cloud and Fargo, anywhere on I-90, and I-94 between Hudson and Eau Claire, as well as Hwy. 52 south of the Twin Cities to Rochester.

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-gust_swath_mph-1753600

Highway 61 along the North Shore will also be particularly treacherous as wind gusts there could exceed 50-60 mph.

The worst winds and potentially the worst whiteout conditions in all areas could be Friday. Wind gusts are expected to increase further to 40-50 mph in southern Minnesota and continue at 50-60 mph along the North Shore.

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-gust_swath_mph-1861600

By Saturday, it will still be blustery, but winds will have decreased some and sunshine should return. Despite being very cold still, the sun will start to help melt ice and snow on paved surfaces.

The National Weather Service put together a helpful graphic breaking down routes and impacts. Clearly, everything in red and purple represent the most dangerous times to be on the roads. 

FkcBe90VUAISSiB

The initial impacts Wednesday into Wednesday night are from falling snow but then it becomes a visibility issue with blowing snow and extreme wind chills Thursday and Friday. You do not want to get stranded, break down or be involved in a crash when the wind chill is -30F to -45F – there’s no room for error.

This is not to say all is lost here. 

There have been some positive trends in the models in the recent 12 hours. Notably, moisture amounts are decreasing and therefore snowfall totals have dropped some, too. There is likely to be a dry slot opening up that could split a maximum in totals over central Minnesota up to the North Shore and a separate one farther south/southeast of Minnesota.

Also, the models have decreased winds some Thursday and Friday. If that trend continues, that could mean the whiteout/blizzard conditions become more patchy or localized and would exclude much of the Twin Cities metro area. 

Next Up

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 1
MN Weather

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

LouisGattainoOmahaBCA
MN News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

graphs_pexels_lukas
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

This current cycle favors one of these stock types now - and probably for the rest of the decade

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

snow
MN Weather

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Three rounds of light snow around Minnesota before more substantial precipitation becomes a possibility.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's preview of winter 2022-23 in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks ahead to what could happen this winter in Minnesota.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota

The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.