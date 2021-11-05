Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

We're speeding through November and that means no one should be surprised that we're talking about the potential for a big snowstorm in the days ahead.

While nothing is guaranteed for a powerful Pacific storm system that is still 5-6 days away, there are some possibilities to be aware of.

According to BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, most of the weather models are in agreement that a powerful storm system will move into the region in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe next week, bringing with it potential for heavy rain and snow. The storm track and how much cold air is associated with the storm will determine who gets rain, snow, or both.

"A warm weekend on the way with highs in the 60s but next week gets interesting," explains Sundgaard. "A big storm develops mid to late week bringing the potential for not just significant rainfall but also snow. Something to definitely watch over the coming days."

At this point, the National Weather Service is planning more for rain than snow in the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota, though the NWS admits that there "remains a large amount of uncertainty with the timing and strength of this system," so they "do not have a good handle on the timing or amounts at this time."

Further north, there is more confidence in both rain and snow. This from the Friday forecast discussion from the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service:

"Although much uncertainty remains, especially regarding timing, there is growing confidence that much of the area will see a chance for both rain and snow as this system moves through the region. As of this forecast, the best chances for snow or a rain/snow mix occurs overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning before changing back to rain as temperatures warm through the day."

"Northern MN is looking increasingly likely like they could see some snow. But you can see some big discrepancies," Sundgaard said of the models. "We're going to have to keep our eyes on that. Something interesting, something definitely to watch as we head into next week."

The NWS Duluth echoes that sentiment, saying rain and snow are looking likely Wednesday-Thursday next week.

We'll continue to monitor the latest forecast as the situation is definitely going to change and be refined in the coming days.