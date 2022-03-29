Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

Skip to main content

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on Minnesota, Wisconsin

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service and meteorologist Sven Sundgaard calls for rain and sleet in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday before precipitation changes over to snow Wednesday night and into the day Thursday. 

"Winds have picked up as the pressure gradient tightens up Tuesday ahead of the spring storm. Rain showers develop this evening with even some thunder possible," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

"We’ll see mainly rain overnight but ice is possible north of the Twin Cities and snow across the northern third of Minnesota."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

IMPACTS

There won't be a lot of snow in the metro area, but that could change if the storm's track shifts just slight. 

"Rain turns to snow late Wednesday into Wednesday night," says Sundgaard. "Southeastern Minnesota looks likely to be most impacted by the second round of snow, though the Twin Cities could be impacted if things set up/shift slightly." 

The first wave of precipitation will form along the Minnesota-Iowa border late Tuesday and produce heavy rain, small hail and graupel, according to the NWS. Freezing rain would be most likely to occur in central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. 

nbm-conus-minnesota-t2m_f_min6-8641600

There will be a bit of a lull in precipitation until Wednesday night, when the second low-pressure system ejects into the region and delivers accumulating snow to far southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here's a look at the simulated radar from the HRRR model. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1648555200-1648591200-1648728000-40

How much snow is expected?

According to Sven, the blend of model outcomes is the best bet at this point. That would put the main bands of accumulating snow northwest and southeast of the metro, though any shift could push that southeastern band through the metro Wednesday night into Thursday. 

nbm-conus-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8814400

The National Weather Service is calling for 0-2 inches in the Twin Cities and perhaps a touch more Red Wing and Rochester. The highest amounts being forecast by the NWS are in northern Wisconsin, where 2-6 inches are possible. 

StormTotalSnow_MN (7)

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Former cop pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth buys in-home care company for $5.4 billion

The Louisiana-based company employs 30,000 people.

stackburgers dQ
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen revamps burger offerings, launches 5 new 'Stackburgers'

It's the fast-food chain's biggest menu expansion in two decades.

free covid tests screengrab
MN Coronavirus

How to order your free at-home rapid COVID tests

Minnesota residents were able to start placing their orders Tuesday morning.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 29

The test positivity rate on a seven day rolling average is 2.8%.

brahms mount
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Mill has rebranded after acquiring a cotton blanket maker.

Police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man rams vehicle, fires shots after being served protection order

The incident happened about 40 minutes after the 36-year-old had been served.

champlin
MN News

Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

shakopee crash backup
MN News

Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

The crash happened about 6:24 a.m.

lunds byerlys st. paul fire
MN News

Fire closes Lunds & Byerlys in downtown St. Paul

The fire involved the exterior of the main entrance to the grocery store.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man fatally shot in head at Minneapolis apartment building

No arrests have been made.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.10.09 PM
MN Weather

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

ecmwf-ensemble-avg-ncentus-snow_ge_3-8792800
MN Weather

Most likely rain, snow scenarios for Tuesday-Thursday storm system

Still a low-confidence forecast, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Screen Shot 2022-03-22 at 8.15.20 AM
MN Weather

Storm to dump rain, snow, freezing rain on Minnesota

Wintry weather will cause the most significant impacts in the Northland.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

slushy snow
MN Weather

Strong storm bringing rain, wet snow to MN through Wednesday

Up to an inch of rain could fall in the Twin Cities.