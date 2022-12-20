Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

As expected, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – ahead of a potent system that will plow through the region Wednesday through Friday.

5-8 inches of snow Wednesday

Lull in severe winter weather Wednesday night

Strong winds with whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Dangerous wind chills through Christmas

Red = blizzard warning, pink = winter storm warning

"Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night," warns the National Weather Service.

"Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now."

Maximum wind gusts through Friday night, per the NAM model:

Wind chill values Tuesday evening through Christmas Day, per the Euro model:

The amount of snow that falls will most likely be in the 4- to 8-inch range in the Twin Cities, though the low end could be 3 inches and the high end might be 10. The NAM Nest model is producing low-end amounts in the Twin Cities, while other models are closer to 6-8 inches.

Another issue Minnesotans will have to contend with is the threat of tree limbs snapping due to the weight of heavy snow from last week's snowstorm combined with the fierce winds. Power outages are a possibility and could be problematic with "feels like" temps outside well below zero.

Travel will be worst Thursday and Friday. Here's a helpful graphic if you're planning to travel, though the weather service is strongly urging people to change their plans to avoid becoming stranded and ending up in a life-threatening situation.