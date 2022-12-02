Skip to main content

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

The winds will be howling Friday afternoon and with light snow on the way there will be blowing snow to deal with on Minnesota roads. 

"A powerful cold front will bring wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with some light snow, and falling temperatures. This could impact travel, especially in open areas for folks that received a lot of snow on Tuesday," says the National Weather Service. 

After Friday night's light snow, there will be more on the way next week. No massive storms to speak of at this point, but there could be a few rounds of snow. 

"Another system Sunday night, a quick clipper is going to clip mainly along the international border. But then Monday morning, another system, a quick one, comes through here as well," says Sven Sundgaard. "And then another quick shot of some snow showers on Wednesday."

