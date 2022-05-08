Skip to main content
Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

Joe Nelson / Bring Me The News

A wet start to Mother's Day signals the beginning of a warmer, stormier and much more humid pattern for Minnesota. 

After morning showers in the Twin Cities, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later Sunday in the eastern Dakotas before moving into western Minnesota. Some of those storms could be severe, with large hail the primary threat. 

FSOwEtJVIAAexSP

"Then, more storms are possible along and east of I-35 late Monday afternoon and evening. A few may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. A tornado is also possible," the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says. 

FSOwGIXVcAUrUw9

It's entirely possible that the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota avoids the severe weather Monday, with higher chances of robust thunderstorms in Wisconsin. But that will need to be monitored. 

Another round of severe weather appears possible in the Dakotas and Minnesota on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a general risk area for Thursday. 

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 7.38.09 AM

Hot and humid week ahead

The rain will keep temps in the 50s Sunday, but June-like warmth will give Minnesota its warmest weather in well over six months beginning Monday. 

"High temperatures will warm into the 80s Monday and Wednesday with 90s possible Thursday. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Record temperatures are possible Wednesday and Thursday," the NWS says. 

The forecast alls for a high of 87 Monday, 76 Tuesday, 86 Wednesday and then 92 Thursday. Mix in dew points in the 60s and it's going to feel sauna-like at times. 

Tab2FileL (52)

