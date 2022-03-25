Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

We have some news to share regarding Bring Me The News' weather coverage.

The good news is that starting Monday, BMTN readers will be getting Sven Sundgaard forecasts five days a week – Monday to Friday – up from his current three days.

Sven will be broadening the scope of his forecasts, switching focus during milder periods of weather to delve into interesting weather facts and trends, the impacts of climate change, and the science behind meteorological phenomena.

He will continue to go live on Bring Me The News' social channels ahead of severe weather; and will also contribute written articles studying regional, national and global weather.

You can find all of Bring Me The News' weather coverage on our MN Weather page.

Sadly, this means we will be saying goodbye – for now – to Tom Novak of Novak Weather. He has provided outstanding weather coverage for BMTN over the past two years, and we hope to collaborate again in the not-too-distant future.

Fans of Novak can still find his weather updates on his website, as well as his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Adam Uren & Joe Nelson, BMTN co-owners.