Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to MN

I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens.

That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin through the region this weekend. Sunday will mark almost exactly eight weeks since the last rainfall greater than 0.11" in the Twin Cities. Persistence forecasting says don't believe the hype until the storm is knocking on the door.

Daily rainfall totals in the Twin Cities Aug. 1-Oct. 18.

That said, this is the best setup we’ve had in about two months for significant moisture. Will it dump rain in southern Minnesota where severe and extreme drought conditions exist? It’s hard to say, but it's a welcome possibility.

My anecdotal theory that the storm track might actually focus more on Minnesota in the coming days and weeks is related to recent extreme swings in temperature. We've been on a roller coaster in the Twin Cities since Sept. 18.

Wide swings are normal in the fall in Minnesota, but this year has seen big changes that are about 8% more extreme than normal. That’s not nothing. The polar vortex has had a second squeeze event, which resulted in our latest cold spell.

On the right (above) is a look at the stratospheric pattern earlier this week. The polar vortex, when it’s strong and stable, should be nearly perfectly circular rather than oblong. Excessive heat out of the west and from Europe have literally been putting the pressure on the vortex.

What this does at the very least is sort of like shaking up an Etch A Sketch, allowing stuck patterns to move. There is research that shows we are seeing more and more of these disruptions to the polar vortex as a result of climate change. Regardless, the pattern is becoming more active over the Upper Midwest and there are ingredients coming into play for a possible Sunday night event.

First, we have a well-oriented, energized jet stream.

A powerful jet stream surges through the middle of the country and into southern Minnesota.

Second, it'll be very warm on Sunday with highs 20 degrees above normal in the 70s.

Forecast high temps Sunday.

Third, we have a surge of Gulf moisture moving north. Dew points could top out near 60 late Sunday into Sunday night, which is pretty muggy for late October:

The moisture values Sunday night will be 2 to 4 standard deviations above normal range for the date, based on 30-year climatology from 1991-2020. If you extrapolate that to climatological precipitation values, you come up with 0.50” to 1.00” of rain. Minnesota's ground is begging for that kind of drink.

There is even the threat of severe weather. The European model’s lightning forecast shows a line/cluster of storms moving in from the southwest late Sunday evening.

The ingredients for severe storms late in autumn is different than mid-summer. Instability is sometimes easier to achieve as the atmosphere aloft is usually colder and intense energy (temp and dew point) can move in from the south.

CAPE values Sunday night.

CAPE (convective available potential energy) doesn't look terribly impressive, but it’s enough for thunderstorms and indicative of instability. The issue here will be that this activity will come very late in the evening and overnight, which is often a deal breaker this late in the season. The best possibility may be large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has "low predictability" on any talk of severe weather that far out. Storm chasers are getting excited about it, but they usually over-hype setups that can change dramatically when the storm system has yet to reach the West Coast.

We will be lucky enough to be on the warm side of this system, but since it is late October it will be a classic fall storm with snow on the north end. The Black Hills, up through Manitoba, can expect snow, while Minnesota gets showers and thunderstorms.

Trying to pinpoint rainfall amounts is tricky business this far out, but many models do create widespread 1- to 2-inch values. They hardly disagree on where however. The more conservative, and sane ensembles of the models seem to be focusing more to the north or northwest of the Twin Cities.

Here’s the European ensemble (many different runs of the same model with tweaks and averaging the outcomes) for the probability of 0.50” or more Sunday night into Tuesday night.

Fingers crossed we get some significant rain. This will not end the drought but it could put a dent in it.