Skip to main content
Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

Another night of brutal cold before temps start to warm up next week.

Another night of brutal cold before temps start to warm up next week.

It's February in Minnesota and that means it's really, really cold and frozen flakes fall from the sky, though there still aren't any big storm systems on track to impact Minnesota any time soon. 

The coldest air temperature in Minnesota Saturday morning was a numbing -43F by Seagull Lake, which is located near the end of the Gunflint Trail near the Minnesota-Canada border. 

The air temp was closer to about -10F in the Twin Cities metro area, while 20s and 30s below zero were common pretty much everywhere in the northern half of the state. Wind chills were even a bit colder, dipping to around -45F in northern Minnesota. 

And the bitter temperatures will continue into Saturday night. Northern Minnesota will see lows in the negative teens and 20s, while the wind chill is expected drop as low as -35F in northern Minnesota and -15F to -25F in the southern half of the state. 

Fast-moving clippers Saturday night, Sunday

No big snowfalls are on track for Minnesota, but areas mainly south of Interstate 94 can expect a dusting to a half inch of snow as a clipper slides through Saturday night, mainly between 7 p.m. and midnight. 

A second clipper slides through Sunday afternoon/evening. That batch of snow is most likely across central and northern Minnesota, though the Sunday snow should have a better chance of impacting the metro area.

Here's a look at the HRRR model's radar simulation, showing the first clipper producing snow in southwestern Minnesota Saturday night and then the second system on Sunday afternoon. 

nam-nest-minnesota-refc_ptype-1644688800-1644688800-1644847200-40

Sunday's system could produce 1-3 inches in central and northern Minnesota, but the models are only predicting an inch or less for the metro. 

Next Up

snow flakes flurries unsplash
MN Weather

Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

Another night of brutal cold before temps start to warm up next week.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 2.05.17 PM
MN News

Barbershop, apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' following fire

The building contains residential units and a barber shop.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with cop in Meeker County

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman charged over alleged role in deadly Minneapolis apartment shooting

The victim was shot after allegedly assaulting a woman inside the apartment.

Image from iOS
MN News

Protesters call for justice for Amir Locke, leave graffiti on Lake Street

Around 100 demonstrators were reported on the street.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

Video shows violent attack during MN high school hockey game

The player was lying motionless on the ice after the violent attack.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 7.28.15 AM
MN News

Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

He crashed going the wrong way on I-35 in Burnsville, then ran and was struck by multiple vehicles.

Rally at Minneapolis City Hall, February 11, as demonstrators call for ethics investigation into Mayor Jacob Frey
MN News

Protesters pack Minneapolis City Hall, launch ethics complaint against Frey

The move follows the death of Amir Locke at the hands of local police.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Victim of suspected kidnapping found safe

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

sheridan school card for bus driver feb 11 2022 facebook
MN News

Elementary students make cards for shot school bus driver

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Where do things stand with the Vikings' coaching staff search?

Kevin O'Connell's staff is beginning to take shape.

20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1361
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson's happiness will come with wins, not QB decision or targets

Jefferson talked about Kirk Cousins on radio row this week and said he thinks the team can win with Cousins

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

winter, snow, freezing rain
MN Weather

Updated rain and snow forecast for Minnesota storm system

Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm could slam parts of Minnesota Sunday night, Monday

Heavy snow will move into the state on Sunday night.

snow, measuring snow, ruler snow
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.

snow
MN Weather

Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

The system could impact the region Wednesday-Friday next week.