Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

It's February in Minnesota and that means it's really, really cold and frozen flakes fall from the sky, though there still aren't any big storm systems on track to impact Minnesota any time soon.

The coldest air temperature in Minnesota Saturday morning was a numbing -43F by Seagull Lake, which is located near the end of the Gunflint Trail near the Minnesota-Canada border.

The air temp was closer to about -10F in the Twin Cities metro area, while 20s and 30s below zero were common pretty much everywhere in the northern half of the state. Wind chills were even a bit colder, dipping to around -45F in northern Minnesota.

And the bitter temperatures will continue into Saturday night. Northern Minnesota will see lows in the negative teens and 20s, while the wind chill is expected drop as low as -35F in northern Minnesota and -15F to -25F in the southern half of the state.

Fast-moving clippers Saturday night, Sunday

No big snowfalls are on track for Minnesota, but areas mainly south of Interstate 94 can expect a dusting to a half inch of snow as a clipper slides through Saturday night, mainly between 7 p.m. and midnight.

A second clipper slides through Sunday afternoon/evening. That batch of snow is most likely across central and northern Minnesota, though the Sunday snow should have a better chance of impacting the metro area.

Here's a look at the HRRR model's radar simulation, showing the first clipper producing snow in southwestern Minnesota Saturday night and then the second system on Sunday afternoon.

WeatherBell

Sunday's system could produce 1-3 inches in central and northern Minnesota, but the models are only predicting an inch or less for the metro.